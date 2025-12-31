Compilation penned by police officers hopes to shed light on where domestic violence laws fall short
Published: 31 Dec. 2025, 08:00
“There’s no clear law that applies to dating violence, so we’re stuck patching things together using either the de facto marriage clause under the Domestic Violence Act or the anti-stalking law,” Lee said in an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo on Dec. 16 in western Seoul.
Just last week, he rushed to a scene after a woman called to report that she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. It was her 10th report of dating violence in a year. But officers were unable to take any coercive measures against the suspect. Under the Stalking Punishment Act, such measures can only be taken if the behavior is continuous or repeated. In this case, the woman was the same, but the suspects were almost always different men.
The situation, according to Lee, is a glaring example of just how inadequate Korea’s legal system is when it comes to addressing dating violence. “All we can do is try to hold things together with makeshift solutions,” he said.
Despite growing concern, not a single bill addressing dating violence has passed Korea’s National Assembly in the past decade. According to a report published Dec. 1 by the Korean Women’s Development Institute, about one in five women — 19.2 percent — said they had experienced at least one instance of violence in an intimate relationship.
To help shine a light on the issue, Insp. Lee recently contributed a personal essay to the police agency’s new collection of field accounts, “We Are Here” (translated). The book, published Tuesday, compiles 27 first-person accounts from officers in the Women and Youth Affairs Division. Lee, who also supports three children from low-income families, said he submitted his essay hoping that even the royalties could help him support more children in the future.
“Oppa, it’s me. I think I’ll be late,” she said. The call handler caught a man’s voice in the background, flagged it, and officers were dispatched immediately.
But even with quick thinking and a fast response, there’s a limit to how far police can intervene. “Victims are often psychologically controlled by the perpetrator, so it’s dangerous to make snap decisions at the scene based solely on statements,” Yang said. “There needs to be enough time to connect victims with support systems so real action can be taken.”
The legal ambiguity also creates risk for the officers themselves. Lee recalled responding to a domestic violence call, where a father hit his son in front of him. “I tried to intervene, but ended up being accused of excessive force and had to stand trial,” he said. “Since then, I have to admit, I hesitate.”
In a system that often leaves front line officers without support, Insp. Lee ended his essay with a plea for reflection.
“Rather than creating and improving alternatives to solve fundamental problems, we’re often too quick to assign blame, then just forget the issue. We must not grow too accustomed to this familiarity. So I dare to hope: that society, citizens and the police do not grow accustomed to being used to things.”
