Criminal complaints against former DP floor leader transferred to Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency
Published: 31 Dec. 2025, 17:27
Police have consolidated multiple criminal complaints filed against former Democratic Party floor leader Kim Byung-kee to open up an investigation under the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s public crime investigation unit.
The investigation began with a probe into allegations that Kim intervened in personnel matters at Coupang — where a former aide who had reported his misconduct had taken a new job — and that he had accepted an expensive meal from the company.
Police initiated the case by questioning the complainant. Kim Han-mae, head of the civic group Citizens’ Action for Judicial Justice (translated), was questioned on Tuesday afternoon. The group had filed a complaint on Dec. 18, accusing Kim Byung-kee of obstruction of business through abuse of power and violating the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act.
In September, Kim reportedly had dinner with then-Coupang CEO Park Dae-jun and the vice president for external affairs at a hotel in Yeouido, western Seoul. Kim is suspected of having attempted to exert influence over the personnel decisions related to his former aide, who had joined the company.
Police on Tuesday transferred all ongoing cases involving Kim to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. A case filed in November over allegations that Kim used a Korean Air hotel voucher free of charge — potentially in violation of bribery and graft laws — was moved from Yeongdeungpo Police Precinct. Another case, filed in August. alleging that Kim instructed an aide to assist his son, then working at the National Intelligence Service, was transferred from Seocho Police Precinct. That case involves potential violations of the National Intelligence Service Act.
Kim, who served as the first floor leader of the ruling party under the Lee Jae Myung administration, apologized for the allegations and abruptly resigned from his post on Tuesday.
Among the various scandals, the most serious is believed to involve Rep. Kang Sun-woo. Kang allegedly consulted Kim in 2022 after receiving 100 million won ($69,000) from a preliminary candidate ahead of local elections — a case police are investigating as obstruction of business. That case has also been assigned to the public crime unit.
“The total number of complaints related to Kim stands at 11,” police said. “Ten of them have been assigned to the public crime investigation unit, with the exception of one case still being handled by Dongjak Police Precinct involving alleged college admissions and job-seeking favors for Kim’s younger son at Soongsil University.”
BY LEE AH-MI [[email protected]]
