Gov't to expand heating, energy bill support for vulnerable people

The government announced on Wednesday a set of measures to help vulnerable people cope with a spike in heating and energy bills.The measures were unveiled during an economy-related ministers' meeting presided over by Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol amid growing public concern over rising heating costs, according to the Finance Ministry.Vulnerable groups — including people with disabilities, those who have been honored for their distinguished service to the state and beneficiaries of basic livelihood security —will receive discounts on electricity bills of up to 16,000 won ($11.10) per month and reductions in city gas bills of up to 148,000 won per month through March 2026, the ministry said.In addition, about 200,000 households that receive energy vouchers and use kerosene or liquefied petroleum gas, also known as LPG, will receive an extra 147,000 won on average, raising the total amount of financial support to 514,000 won per household.The government will also provide vouchers worth 472,000 won per household to those using charcoal briquette boilers at the same time it supports the replacement of outdated heating facilities for 3,000 households.Korea, which depends heavily on imports for energy, is particularly vulnerable to external price shocks, which often lead to rising energy bills.Yonhap