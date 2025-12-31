 National Assembly set to file complaint against Coupang's interim CEO over alleged perjury
National Assembly set to file complaint against Coupang's interim CEO over alleged perjury

Published: 31 Dec. 2025, 10:04
Coupang interim CEO Harold Rogers swears an oath before appearing at a National Assembly hearing on the Coupang data breach at the National Assembly building in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Dec. 30. [YONHAP]

The National Assembly is set to make a decision on Wednesday on whether it will file a complaint against the interim chief of Coupang's Korean unit over alleged perjury amid a parliamentary hearing into the online retailer's massive data leak that affected nearly two-thirds of Korea's population.
 
The move comes a day after Harold Rogers, the interim CEO of Coupang's Korean unit, claimed that the company conducted an internal probe into the massive data leak at the direction of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), and that the agency instructed the company to get in touch with the person who leaked user information.
 

The NIS denied giving such instructions and said it has asked the Assembly to seek a complaint against Rogers for alleged perjury.
 
The decision on whether to move forward with the complaint will be made later in the day during the hearing, which will examine the company's handling of personal data leaks, as well as alleged unfair practices.
 
The government reaffirmed on Tuesday that the major data breach at the U.S.-listed e-commerce giant affected 33 million customers in Korea.
 
On Monday, the company announced a compensation plan after Bom Kim, Coupang's founder, issued his first public apology since the incident, but the move has sparked backlash from consumer rights groups, which criticized it as a marketing ploy aimed at boosting purchases and membership renewals.

Yonhap
