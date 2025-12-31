Police inspector indicted for helping to destroy evidence against cult leader Jeong Myeong-seok
Published: 31 Dec. 2025, 13:54
A police officer has been indicted for helping destroy evidence related to claims that Jeong Myeong-seok — the leader of the controversial religious cult Christian Gospel Mission, also known as “JMS” for “Jesus Morning Star” — sexually abused JMS members.
A police inspector surnamed Kang was indicted without detention on charges of instructing the destruction of evidence, the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office said on Wednesday. The officer helped JMS executives eliminate evidence around April 2022 after allegations surfaced that Jeong had sexually assaulted members of the group, according to prosecutors.
At the time, Kang was serving at the Seocho Police Precinct in Seoul and was confirmed to be a JMS member who used the religious name Ju Su-ho. After the investigation into Jeong began, Kang used his knowledge of investigative procedures to advise JMS executives. Prosecutors said the police inspector participated in video conferences with JMS members and persuaded them to replace their mobile phones if they contained evidence. Jeong’s aides were later confirmed to have actually switched their phones following the inspector’s instructions.
“We will do our utmost to maintain the indictment and respond strictly to these serious crimes that have caused social controversy,” said the prosecutors office.
Jeong was sentenced in January to 17 years in prison by the Supreme Court for sexually assaulting female JMS members, including charges such as quasi-rape. Jeong is currently standing trial at the Daejeon District Court on additional charges involving similar allegations.
Jeong was also indicted in July on charges of falsely claiming that water from a spring at a JMS training facility had healing effects and selling it under the name “Wolmyeong Water,” generating about 2 billion won ($1.4 million) in revenue.
