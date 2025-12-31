 Police investigating after multiple cats found severely burned and abused in Daejeon
Police investigating after multiple cats found severely burned and abused in Daejeon

Published: 31 Dec. 2025, 14:24
A picture of a cat that was found severely burned in Dong District, Daejeon, posted on animal rights group Care's website [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A picture of a cat that was found severely burned in Dong District, Daejeon, posted on animal rights group Care's website [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Police in Daejeon’s Dong District are investigating a gruesome animal abuse case involving multiple stray cats that were found badly burned.
 
The Daejeon Dongbu Police Precinct said Tuesday it is investigating allegations of animal cruelty based on a complaint filed by animal rights group Care and the Dong District Office, accusing an unknown individual of violating the Animal Protection Act.
 

Since July, several stray cats have been found with severe burns on their heads and front legs in areas throughout the district.
 
Three cats discovered in the parking lot of a commercial building in the district’s Gao-dong neighborhood were so badly burned that their eyes, noses and ears were barely recognizable, according to Care.
 
Some of the rescued cats were so gravely injured that they later died or had to be euthanized.
 
In a statement posted to its social media accounts on Monday, Care said, “The repeated nature of the abuse, along with the consistent location of the incidents, strongly suggests that they are the work of a single habitual offender.”  
 
The group added that it has offered a 5 million won ($3,500) reward for whoever finds the perpetrator.
 
The Dong District Office also requested a police investigation, citing the severity of the cases.
 
“It appears the cats were abused and then abandoned in the parking lot,” a police official said. “We are tracking a suspect and investigating whether the same individual is responsible for all the incidents.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
