 Seoul to host New Year's countdown event at Gwanghwamun Square
Published: 31 Dec. 2025, 13:04
A media display lights up Gyeongbok Palace at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on Dec. 14. [YONHAP]

The Seoul city government is set to host a spectacular New Year's Eve countdown event Wednesday as part of the ongoing 2025 Seoul Light Gwanghwamun media art festival — a free, large-scale public art installation that has drawn unprecedented crowds this winter.
 
Now running through Jan. 4, the festival has transformed Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul and the surrounding streets into a luminous canvas of media art, sound and performance, attracting nearly 2 million visitors in just two weeks, far surpassing last year's total attendance.
 

The growing number of visitors has been attributed to the event’s accessibility and its appeal as an evening destination. Analysts say the combination of large-scale media art installations in the symbolic setting of Gwanghwamun, along with free admission and no need for reservations, particularly after work or on weekend nights, has drawn strong public interest.
 
Seoul will usher in the new year with a citywide countdown spectacle, blending cutting-edge media art with cultural performances in the Seoul Light Gwanghwamun New Year Countdown event scheduled from 10:50 p.m. Wednesday to 12:30 a.m. Thursday, the city government said.
 
During the event at Gwanghwamun Square and adjacent digital signage across the district, nine major digital screens and outdoor displays, including LUUX media tower and Sejong Pavilion, will simultaneously broadcast countdown visuals, it said.
 
A media display lights up Gyeongbok Palace at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on Dec. 12. [NEWS1]

The integrated media presentation will feature dynamic countdown visuals, New Year's messages and artworks inspired by Korean cultural motifs, creating a unified, immersive experience across the cityscape.
 
The countdown event will also feature a traditional-inspired fashion show and live musical performances by well-known Korean artists.
 
"This event offers a meaningful way to close out 2025 and welcome 2026 with hope and positivity, bringing Seoul residents and international visitors together in a memorable celebration," said Choe In-gyu, director of design policy at the Seoul city government.
 
Anticipating large crowds, the Seoul Metropolitan Government plans to deploy 50 safety personnel to high-traffic areas including major walkways and crosswalks. It will also coordinate with police, fire and medical services and operate a central control center to respond swiftly to any emergencies.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN, YONHAP [[email protected]]
