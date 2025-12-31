Alleged nomination trading laid bare by the Kim Byung-kee scandal

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The Democratic Party (DP) has been engulfed in allegations of illicit dealings over election nominations. What began as claims of favoritism and workplace abuse revealed by a former aide to the party’s floor leader has spiraled into a far graver controversy, exposing what appears to be long-hidden corruption in the nomination process itself. Rep. Kim Byung-kee resigned from his post on Tuesday after issuing a broad apology for the various allegations. Given the seriousness of the case, however, resignation alone is far from sufficient.The controversy surfaced after media reports disclosed a recorded conversation involving party officials. The recording captures a discussion in April 2022 between then-DP Rep. Kang Sun-woo, who served on the Seoul chapter’s nomination committee, and Kim, who was the committee’s secretary at the time. The topic was the alleged receipt of 100 million won ($70,000) by a staff member ahead of the June 1 local elections. The money was reportedly provided by a Seoul city councilor who was granted the sole nomination in Kang’s constituency the following day.If the recording is authentic, it points to a serious election crime involving both nomination trading and willful neglect by party officials. In part of the audio, Kang is heard pleading, “Please save me.” While the two lawmakers expressed concern about the situation, the matter ultimately remained buried for more than three years. Conduct by a political party that should never be tolerated in a democracy was left unaddressed. Kang has denied promising a nomination or accepting money, but a thorough investigation by law enforcement is unavoidable.If lawmakers entrusted with overseeing nominations showed such a lack of ethical judgment, the public can hardly avoid questioning the integrity of the entire nomination process during that election. For years, it has been an open secret in political circles that a financial “food chain” exists between National Assembly members and local councilors, with tens or even hundreds of millions of won allegedly changing hands. A former People Power Party (PPP) lawmaker was previously investigated for allegedly receiving 50 million won in exchange for a city council nomination. The latest recording reinforces concerns that corruption surrounding nominations may be widespread rather than isolated.Additional allegations further compound the damage. Kim has also faced claims that his wife used a corporate credit card tied to the Dongjak District Council vice chair’s office for personal expenses. The downfall of two DP lawmakers who had risen rapidly, one as floor leader and the other as a ministerial nominee, underscores the depth of abuse of power and entrenched corruption within the political system.On Tuesday, the DP ordered its ethics inspection body to launch a fact-finding probe into Kang. The PPP has filed criminal complaints, accusing her of violating political funds laws and bribery statutes and Kim of obstruction of business. Police or the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials must now establish the facts and hold those responsible fully accountable. With local elections scheduled for next June, both ruling and opposition parties must undertake serious self-reform to eradicate nomination corruption.