Meanwhile: We Are All Stars and Fireflies

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

As a child in elementary school, I was especially drawn to monkeys whenever I visited the zoo. A teacher once told us that a nuclear war could wipe out humanity and leave the world to monkeys. I also remember films depicting apes ruling over a ruined Earth. Around the same time, arguments rooted in Thomas Malthus’s “An Essay on the Principle of Population” (1798) warned that starvation would spread rapidly as population growth outpaced resources. Today, similar anxieties surface in different forms. Posters declaring “We burn coal, and our future burns with it” are now a familiar sight on city streets.Such language has also entered official settings. Warnings that humanity itself could face extinction have been voiced at government events. Climate, Energy and Environment Minister Kim Sung-hwan is said to repeat the phrase at large and small gatherings and did so publicly during a parliamentary audit in October. His commitment to environmental causes is understandable. Yet it feels excessive. When a cabinet minister leads with fear, it is difficult to accept. Humanity has long lived under repeated dystopian warnings. Current pessimistic forecasts tied to carbon emissions are serious. Claims that capitalism-driven inequality will end in catastrophe also persist.Yet despite these grim predictions, humanity has endured. The global population has grown, but productivity gains have sharply reduced deaths from starvation. Local conflicts continue, but nuclear risks have been relatively contained through arms reduction agreements. The development of alternatives has visibly reduced reliance on fossil fuels. Capitalism, widely seen as reaching its limits, is searching for new paths through models described as compassionate or community-oriented.None of this suggests that today’s crises should simply be ignored. The problem lies in an approach that relies too heavily on fear. Humanity is not so fragile. History shows that at moments of danger, societies have repeatedly found workable alternatives and moved forward.Today is the final day of the year. The poet Robert Browning urged readers not to let go of hope, reminding them that “the best is yet to be.” We are all lights in the night sky, stars and fireflies alike. The hope left inside Pandora’s box remains intact.Farewell, 2025.