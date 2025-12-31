Wednesday's fortune: Blessings in the new year 'Through the Night'

Across the signs, the day encourages letting go of worries about time and age, practicing emotional restraint where tensions or spending risks appear and showing kindness without overextending yourself. By valuing family, cooperation and everyday joys while staying realistic and measured, you can turn both quiet moments and fortunate breaks into a meaningful and harmonious day. Here are your fortunes for Wednesday, Dec. 31.Financial outlook for the dayWellness and vitality forecast❤️Relationships, emotions and encountersBeneficial orientations and energies💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West🔹 Don’t mourn the passing of time🔹 Be wary of those who approach too warmly🔹 Don’t grieve over getting older🔹 Don’t try to change people🔹 Stay realistic — don’t be swayed by sympathy🔹 Treat others with kindness💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North🔹 Don’t cling to passing time🔹 Learn to enjoy solitude🔹 Don’t overextend generosity or forced kindness🔹 Don’t try too hard to be a “good” person🔹 Let both good and bad memories fade into the past🔹 Make room in your heart💰 Smooth | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South🔹 A day when life feels joyful🔹 You may forget both age and time🔹 Hardships turn into meaningful rewards🔹 A good ending makes everything worthwhile🔹 Dreams have a way of coming true🔹 Today, you’re the star — move forward with confidence💰 Smooth | 💪 Good | ❤️ Obstacles | 🧭 South🔹 Live a life of love and gratitude🔹 A person or object may catch your eye🔹 Put family before all else🔹 Spouse comes first, through good and bad🔹 A day of giving and receiving love🔹 A good day to build a romance💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 East🔹 You may hear news from relatives🔹 A new purchase could be made🔹 Plans or outings may arise🔹 Let go of what no longer serves you🔹 Know both yourself and others to prevail🔹 A meeting may feel uninspiring💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 East🔹 Reminisce and share old stories🔹 Eat well, even if your appetite is low🔹 People matter more than possessions🔹 Question carefully — don’t trust blindly🔹 Separate public matters from personal ones🔹 Wrap things up and set plans ahead💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South🔹 Watch videos, read the news, stay informed🔹 Ordinary days are more precious than they seem🔹 Respond warmly to others’ words🔹 Gifts carry meaning when given with care🔹 Too much can be as bad as too little🔹 Let music set the mood💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West🔹 A parent’s love never ends🔹 Money often dictates how people are treated🔹 Give quietly, without display🔹 Better to be a dragon’s tail than a rooster’s head🔹 Weigh both value and satisfaction🔹 If you can’t avoid it, enjoy it💰 Smooth | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North🔹 Live freely without being bound by age🔹 It’s fine to show pride in family🔹 A small thing may bring unexpected happiness🔹 A lucky day overall🔹 Choose practical gifts over flashy ones🔹 Keep a positive mindset💰 Smooth | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North🔹 You may enjoy good food — don’t overindulge🔹 Moderate spending keeps life running smoothly🔹 Gains may outweigh losses🔹 Plans may move ahead with favorable momentum🔹 You may give or receive a gift🔹 Close the year and prepare for what’s ahead💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 Northwest🔹 Two are better than one, three better still🔹 A big family is a true blessing🔹 Growth comes through collaboration🔹 Family harmony is the root of happiness🔹 Unity and teamwork lead to success🔹 Make next year truly yours💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 West🔹 Worry solves nothing — let it go🔹 Avoid financial transactions today🔹 Practice tolerance and understanding🔹 Bring the year to a thoughtful close🔹 Head home early and be with family🔹 Don’t wander late at night🔹 Spend time with parents and siblings