Mali and Burkina Faso impose retaliatory travel ban on U.S. nationals

Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 31 Dec. 2025, 13:21
The Burkina Faso nationals flag with a man standing in front of it is seen during a memorial ceremony in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso on Jan. 23, 2016. [AP/YONHAP]

Mali and Burkina Faso said late Tuesday they would ban U.S. citizens from entering their countries in retaliation for U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to ban Malian and Burkinabe citizens from entering the United States.
 
The announcements, made in separate statements by the foreign ministers of the two West African countries, marked the latest twist in the frosty relationship between West African military governments and the United States.
 

On Dec. 16, Trump expanded earlier travel restrictions to 20 more countries, including Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, which are run by juntas and have formed a breakaway association from the regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States.
 
“In accordance with the principle of reciprocity, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation informs the national and international community that, with immediate effect, the Government of the Republic of Mali will apply the same conditions and requirements to U.S. nationals as those imposed on Malian citizens,” the Malian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
 
Another statement signed by Burkina Faso’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore cited similar reasons for the ban on American nationals entering Burkina Faso.
 
The White House noted persistent attacks by armed groups as one of the reasons for the travel ban. Mali and Burkina Faso have struggled to contain armed groups that have spread rapidly in both countries. The juntas vowed to fight the armed groups after deposing civilian governments over the insecurity that has roiled much of the region.

AP
