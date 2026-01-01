Gov't to spend $5.6B on science, ICT R&D this year

The Ministry of Science and ICT said Thursday it will invest 8.12 trillion won ($5.6 billion) this year on research and development in science and information and communications technology (ICT).The budget, up 25.4 percent from a year earlier, consists of 6.44 trillion won for science and technology and 1.68 trillion won for ICT, according to the Science Ministry.The ministry said the expanded spending is intended to promote innovation-led growth amid global economic uncertainty and prolonged low growth, while advancing Korea's push to become one of the world's top three AI powers.In the science and technology sector, the government will increase spending in future technologies such as biotechnology and quantum science, while strengthening core technologies to secure a competitive edge in key industries, including semiconductors and secondary batteries, it said.In the ICT sector, the ministry said it will expand investment in AI-driven transformation, including the development of AI transformation engines and efforts to train highly skilled AI professionals.Yonhap