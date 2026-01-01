Inflation where it really hurts

Shoppers browse a market in central Seoul on Jan. 1. The Ministry of Data and Statistics said the same day that the consumer price index (CPI) for necessities, including food and housing costs, rose 2.4 percent in 2025 from a year earlier. The figure marks a 0.3 percentage-point increase from the broader CPI, which rose 2.1 percent during the same period. The living necessities index has outpaced overall inflation since 2021.