 Inflation where it really hurts
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Inflation where it really hurts

Published: 01 Jan. 2026, 17:57
Shoppers browse a market in central Seoul on Jan. 1. [YONHAP]

Shoppers browse a market in central Seoul on Jan. 1. [YONHAP]

 
Shoppers browse a market in central Seoul on Jan. 1. The Ministry of Data and Statistics said the same day that the consumer price index (CPI) for necessities, including food and housing costs, rose 2.4 percent in 2025 from a year earlier. The figure marks a 0.3 percentage-point increase from the broader CPI, which rose 2.1 percent during the same period. The living necessities index has outpaced overall inflation since 2021.
tags Korea CPI inflation

More in Economy

Seoul apartment prices see 19-year high in 2025

Inflation where it really hurts

Korea expands energy bill relief as inflation pressures persist

Gov't to spend $5.6B on science, ICT R&D this year

Korea's exports reach all-time high of $709.7 billion in 2025

Related Stories

Korea's inflation edges up to 2.1 percent in March

Korea's consumer price growth hits 21-month low in June

Korea's inflation eases with agricultural prices finally stable

Korea's inflation rises to 2.1% in March

Inflation keeps cooling in May, but still above BOK's target
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)