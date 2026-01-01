 HD Construction Equipment launches after merger of Korea’s two largest machinery firms
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

HD Construction Equipment launches after merger of Korea’s two largest machinery firms

Published: 01 Jan. 2026, 18:45
HD Hyundai and HD Construction Equipment executives including Chung Ki-sun, second from left, chairman of HD Hyundai, and Moon Jae-young, third from left, CEO of HD Construction Equipment, pose for a photo during a ceremony to unveil a plaque at the company's Ulsan Campus on Jan. 1. [HD HYUNDAI]

HD Hyundai and HD Construction Equipment executives including Chung Ki-sun, second from left, chairman of HD Hyundai, and Moon Jae-young, third from left, CEO of HD Construction Equipment, pose for a photo during a ceremony to unveil a plaque at the company's Ulsan Campus on Jan. 1. [HD HYUNDAI]

 
HD Construction Equipment officially launched on Thursday following the merger of HD Hyundai’s two construction machinery units, setting a goal to nearly double sales to 14.8 trillion won ($10.2 billion) by 2030.
 
HD Hyundai said HD Hyundai Construction Equipment and HD Hyundai Infracore, which rank first and second in Korea’s construction machinery industry by market share, completed all merger procedures and held a launch ceremony at the HD Construction Equipment Ulsan Campus on Thursday.
 

Related Article

 
About 200 executives and employees attended the event, including Chairman Chung Ki-sun, Vice Chairman Cho Young-cheul and CEO Moon Jae-young. Moon will serve as the first chief executive of the merged company.
 
HD Construction Equipment aims to raise annual revenue to 14.8 trillion won by 2030 from about 8 trillion won currently. The company plans to drive growth across its entire business portfolio, centered on construction machinery, while expanding its engine and aftermarket operations.
 
The company said its next-generation models, launched in Korea and Europe last year, are set to enter the North American market this year, a move it said would help raise its global market share.
 
HD Construction Equipment said it aims to position its Hyundai and Develon brands more competitively in global markets. The company plans to strengthen its global production system, reduce overlapping product lines and improve cost competitiveness by leveraging economies of scale in areas such as purchasing and logistics.
 
It also plans to develop its engine business, which is expanding into power generation, defense and environmentally friendly sectors, as well as compact equipment targeting demand in advanced markets, as new growth drivers.
 
“I hope HD Construction Equipment’s drive for excellence will carry over into next-generation models and the development of emerging markets,” Chung said, adding that “with a comprehensive overhaul across production, quality and sales, the company is expected to become another global No. 1 for the group, following shipbuilding.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY NA SANG-HYEON [[email protected]]
tags hd hyundai hd construction equipment merger machinery

More in Industry

HD Construction Equipment launches after merger of Korea’s two largest machinery firms

Hana Bank welcomes new year at military bases with service members

U.S. grants TSMC annual licence to import U.S. chipmaking tools into China

LG to unveil new LG Gram laptops featuring Exaone AI at CES

SK chief urges group to ride 'winds of AI-driven transformation' in 2026

Related Stories

HD Hyundai to release 8 types of medium-to-heavy-duty forklifts

HD Hyundai chief praises workers' efforts, emphasizes need for innovation during New Year's address

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries merges with aims to solidify No. 1 shipbuilder position

HD Hyundai says robots will be building ships in 2030

U.S. Navy officials, HD Hyundai discuss advanced shipyards during research center visit
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)