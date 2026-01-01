Introducing the Ioniq 3: Hyundai's compact EV gamble to arrive in 2026
Published: 01 Jan. 2026, 12:00
-
- SARAH CHEA
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
From Apple’s first foldable phone to Korea’s first domestically developed fighter jet, 2026 is poised to usher in a wave of groundbreaking products and services with far-reaching implications for both consumers and the industry. To mark the new year, the Korea JoongAng Daily has compiled a list of landmark launches in the tech, automobile and defense sectors. — ED
The EV market may be losing some of its early momentum — but if Hyundai’s Ioniq 3 arrives as planned in 2026, it could change the conversation in a big way.
Positioned to eventually square off against anticipated entries like Tesla’s much-discussed Model 2, the Volkswagen ID.2, and BYD’s Dolphin, the Ioniq 3 will be a strategic offering, designed to meet the growing demand for smaller EVs and built around a compelling blend of competitive pricing and everyday practicality.
Particularly as demand for EVs remains subdued, this compact EV is expected to play a crucial role in boosting Hyundai's sales in Europe, a market the automaker must increasingly prioritize as the 15 percent auto tariff imposed by the Donald Trump administration is expected to squeeze margins in the United States.
The model was unveiled last September at IAA Mobility in Munich under the name Concept THREE. It sports a five-door, coupe-like silhouette and a unified pixel-style LED tail lamp that stretches across the back, paired with a split glass hatch reminiscent of the Toyota Prius.
Inside, the Ioniq 3 marks a clear departure from Hyundai's typical design, introducing an interior layout that seems deliberately rethought rather than merely refined. The digital instrument cluster is separated from a wide infotainment display, while a Tesla-like, tablet-style central screen is a visual highlight.
Still, Hyundai sticks with physical controls for the climate system, its conscious deviation from the industry’s accelerating shift toward all-touch interfaces.
While powertrain specifications and detailed performance figures have yet to be disclosed, the Ioniq 3 is expected to utilize a downsized version of Hyundai’s E-GMP platform.
Rather than adopting the 800-volt electrical architecture used in the Ioniq 5 and 6, the company has opted for a 400-volt system, prioritizing cost efficiency and accessibility over outright charging speed.
The Ioniq 3 is expected to be offered with two battery options: a 58.3 kilowatt-hour pack and a larger 81.4 kilowatt-hour unit. Under the Europe WLTP cycle, these are projected to deliver ranges of roughly 260 miles to 365 miles.
A global launch is expected in the second quarter of 2026, with Europe likely being the main target. Speculation is also growing that the model will not be for sale in the U.S. market.
Prices are expected to start in the high 30 million won ($20,800) range, extending into the low 40 million won bracket.
BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)