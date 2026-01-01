 LG to unveil new LG Gram laptops featuring Exaone AI at CES
LG to unveil new LG Gram laptops featuring Exaone AI at CES

Published: 01 Jan. 2026, 16:48
LG Electronics' new LG Gram Pro AI [LG ELECTRONICS]

LG Electronics' new LG Gram Pro AI [LG ELECTRONICS]

 
LG Electronics said Thursday it will unveil new LG Gram laptops featuring its generative AI model, Exaone, at CES next week.
 
The Korean tech company said the LG Gram Pro AI 2026 will feature Exaone 3.5, a large language model developed by its in-house AI research unit, enabling a wide range of on-device AI functions.
 

The Gram Pro series uses a next-generation material called Aerominum, commonly used in the aerospace industry. The 16-inch Gram Pro weighs 1,199 grams (42 ounces), the company said.
 
One of the key features, called My Archive, creates a personal database from files stored on a user's computer to provide search and AI-generated responses. The 16-inch Gram Pro is equipped with a 77-watt-hour battery, offering up to 27 hours of use on a single charge. With 30 minutes of fast charging, the laptop can be used for more than nine hours, the company said.
 
LG Electronics said it plans to release seven new LG Gram models in the domestic market starting Tuesday, including the LG Gram Pro AI, LG Gram Pro 360 AI and LG Grambook AI.

