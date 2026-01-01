SK chief urges group to ride 'winds of AI-driven transformation' in 2026
Published: 01 Jan. 2026, 15:39
-
- SARAH CHEA
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won urged the group to ride the powerful "winds of AI-driven transformation" as it navigates the turbulent waves of the global market in his New Year’s address for 2026.
"As the global industrial landscape and business structures are being reshaped around AI, we are living through a period of profound transformation and AI has already become deeply embedded in our daily lives,” Chey said in an email sent to all SK Group employees on Thursday.
“From memory and ICT to energy solutions, batteries and the services that connect them, the path SK has steadily pursued over decades has ultimately been a journey of preparing for today’s AI era," he said. “The AI era is only just beginning, and the market ahead will be far larger than anything we see today, with limitless opportunities. With pride and confidence in our capabilities, let us move forward onto an even greater global stage.”
Mentioning "seungpungparang," a classical Chinese four-character idiom that literally means riding the wind and breaking the waves — boldly advancing with strong momentum and courage in the face of challenges and adversity, Chey emphasized how SK’s capabilities position the company to ride the AI boom and achieve global growth.
Chairman Chey pointed to an “integrated AI solution” driven by the collective capabilities of SK’s member companies as a key growth engine.
Emphasizing that the massive innovation brought about by AI is not a challenge limited to semiconductors alone, he said, “The business capabilities that SK’s member companies have built over many years across energy, telecommunications, construction and biotechnology will serve as a strong foundation underpinning the AI era.”
"I will work to ensure that all members are supported so they can creatively challenge themselves and grow on the basis of AI, and that the achievements made along the way lead to each individual’s happiness,” Chey said in a closing comment. “Let us work together to make 2026 a year in which our challenges bear fruit and translate into even greater pride for all our members.”
BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)