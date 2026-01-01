Samsung flooded with foundry inquiries in U.S. as Elon Musk keeps close eye on Taylor factory
Published: 01 Jan. 2026, 07:00
LEE JAE-LIM
[NEWS ANALYSIS]
Samsung Electronics' soon-to-open factory in Taylor, Texas, is likely to come under intense scrutiny from Elon Musk following the Korean chipmaker's landmark $16.5 billion deal with Tesla.
The deal has since acted as a catalyst, prompting other U.S. Big Tech firms to approach Samsung about contract chip manufacturing — a sharp contrast from the past, when its foundry business struggled to attract major clients.
The momentum is partly attributed to a policy of TSMC, the undisputed market leader in the foundry business, that limits the production of its most advanced 2-nanometer manufacturing process to Taiwan. The rule, dubbed N-2, has compelled potential clients including Google and AMD reconsider Samsung as a strategic alternative for advanced chip manufacturing.
A key point to watch is whether the series of potential contracts can lift Samsung out of the chronic losses plaguing its foundry business and how Musk will leverage the chip partnership to advance his stated ambition of building Tesla’s own semiconductor plant.
"Musk would want to see the process firsthand and takes a deep interest in the technologies behind the AI chips that power autonomous driving,” said Lee Jong-hwan, a professor of system semiconductor engineering at Sangmyung University. “That insight could help him develop more in-house capabilities. In the U.S. foundry landscape, there are effectively only two companies he can learn from: TSMC and Samsung."
Musk requested a personal office at the Taylor facility to directly oversee chip production, according to JoongAng Ilbo, which reportedly preceded an X post stating that he would personally oversee that the fab reaches “maximum efficiency” to support the production of Tesla’s AI5 and AI6 chips. Such a request, if true, would be highly unusual, as foundry clients rarely — if ever — maintain dedicated executive space inside fabrication plants. Samsung denied the report, calling it "groundless."
Amid a mix of confirmed developments and persistent rumors, the Korea JoongAng Daily breaks down verified and unverified product lines expected to be produced at Samsung’s Taylor facility, set to commence operations by the end of 2026.
Verified contracts
Musk made a surprise announcement during Tesla’s October earnings call, revealing that the company would dual-source its AI5 chips from both TSMC and Samsung. Musk added that the Korean company's Taylor fab would be equipped with “slightly more advanced equipment” than TSMC’s Arizona facility. The AI5 chips, along with AI6, which would be fully allocated to Samsung for initial production, are expected to power Tesla’s Full Self-Driving hardware, Optimus humanoid robots and its AI data center infrastructure.
Analysts predict that external clients like Tesla could help Samsung's foundry business turn profitable in 2026.
"While it secured an order from in-house client [Samsung Electronics] for the Exynos 2026 processor, the pickup in external orders, led by North American clients, is adding momentum, which raises expectations for a return to quarterly profit by 2026," said Ryu Hyung-keun, an analyst at Daishin Securities.
How much of Samsung's initial production capacity will be allocated to Tesla's AI5 and AI6 chips remains unclear, particularly as AI5 fabrication was previously expected to go to TSMC, but Samsung reportedly increased wafer outputs.
Samsung’s wafer output targets for the Taylor fab are reportedly being revised upward — from an initial 20,000 wafers per month to 50,000 — before reaching a planned capacity of 100,000 wafers per month by 2027 to meet anticipated demand, according to domestic outlets including the Munhwa Ilbo. Samsung declined to confirm.
Prior to the Tesla deal, the Taylor facility faced prolonged construction delays, largely due to the absence of major technology companies as anchor customers. While Samsung Foundry had secured several confirmed clients, most of these agreements were relatively small in scale and insufficient to fully utilize the fab’s planned capacity.
Among the verified customers are Groq, an AI inference chip designer that was recently acquired by Nvidia for $20 billion; Tenstorrent, a U.S.-based fabless startup led by renowned chip architect Jim Keller; and Preferred Networks, one of Japan’s leading AI unicorns. All three have announced foundry agreements with Samsung, but none have disclosed contract size or production volume.
Unverified, but expectations mount
Following the Tesla deal, a wave of reports suggested that Samsung is in talks with additional customers, as TSMC’s U.S. capacity remains heavily allocated to existing clients such as Apple and Nvidia. While these discussions remain unconfirmed, they have fueled optimism about Samsung Foundry’s expanding footprint in the United States.
There has also been market speculation that AMD may place orders for its next-generation EPYC Venice server CPUs with Samsung, according to the Seoul Economic Daily. The reports gained traction after Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong met with AMD CEO Lisa Su and Elon Musk during his latest U.S. visit in December.
The recovery of technological credibility for Samsung Foundry depends on whether Qualcomm, once a key customer, decides to return. Global tech outlets including Wccftech reported in October that Samsung had recently delivered samples of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, produced using its 2-nanometer gate-all-around process. Passing Qualcomm's internal testing is viewed as a critical opportunity for Samsung to redeem itself after the Korean foundry lost all Qualcomm orders to TSMC due to issues with overheating, yield and power efficiency with its 4-nanometer process in 2021.
"We're still in talks with Qualcomm over the supply contract, but nothing has been settled as of yet," a source at Samsung Electronics said.
Reports in the latter half of this year claimed that Samsung secured an order to manufacture Intel’s 900-series chipsets using an 8-nanometer process, though neither company has confirmed the deal.
Additionally, reports suggest that Samsung’s U.S. foundry operations may take on custom AI chip production for Musk’s startup xAI. Multiple outlets, including Digitimes and SamMobile, have claimed the contract has been finalized and that Samsung is preparing to deploy advanced extreme ultraviolet tools at the Taylor fab for this purpose.
Speculation has also mounted around a potential deal with Google, as analysts point to the strong performance of the company’s Gemini 3 AI model and growing competition between Google’s tensor processing units (TPUs) and Nvidia’s GPUs. Korean media outlets, including EBN, reported that Google’s TPU team recently visited the Taylor facility to assess production capacity and supply feasibility, though no agreement has been announced.
BY LEE JAE-LIM
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
