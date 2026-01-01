BTS to return with new album on March 20
The album marks the septet’s first release in three years and nine months since “Proof” in June 2022.
The comeback date had already been hinted at in handwritten letters sent to fans’ homes, which expressed gratitude for their continued support. The letters were stamped with the date “2026.03.20.”
“Details about the new album and the concerts will be announced through official channels at a later date.”
All seven members completed their mandatory military service in 2025, with Suga being the last to be discharged in June.
