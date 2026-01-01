Katseye's 'Internet Girl' to debut Thursday
Published: 01 Jan. 2026, 16:13
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
Katseye will release its new track “Internet Girl” at midnight on Thursday, weeks after the girl group teased the song at a concert on their North American tour.
The group first performed the song at a concert on its “Beautiful Chaos” tour in November. A video of the members singing “Internet Girl” with lyrics like “Eat zucchini” and “Do you read me?” was uploaded on X on Tuesday and has since garnered over 2.5 million views.
The group's official X account confirmed the release at midnight on Thursday (U.S. Eastern time) with a post on Thursday.
Katseye, jointly managed by record labels HYBE and Geffen Records, debuted in June 2024 as the first girl group from HYBE to debut in the United States.
The multinational group was formed through the audition show “The Debut: Dream Academy” (2023) on YouTube.
Katseye made its first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK singles chart last year with the song “Gnarly,” which released in April. The group also released songs “Gabriela,” which peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 31, and its second EP, “Beautiful Chaos,” in 2025.
The group has been nominated for Best New Artist and for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the song “Gabriela.”
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
