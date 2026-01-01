 Rookie girl group KiiiKiii to release new music in January
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Rookie girl group KiiiKiii to release new music in January

Published: 01 Jan. 2026, 19:36
Girl group KiiiKiii [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group KiiiKiii [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Rookie girl group KiiiKiii will release new music toward the end of January, its agency Starship Entertainment said Thursday.
 
The new album comes around 5 months after the group released the single "Dancing Alone" in August 2025.
 

Related Article

The group updated its official website ahead of the release, with the homepage now showing a wintry castle with the words "Delulu World."
 
Users can click on five sections of the homepage that change the webpage's design, with one that shows the photos of the members along with background music.
 
The sections "offer hints about the group's new album" and are made to "encourage fans to search for hidden clues," Starship Entertainment said in its news release.
 
Kiiikiii's official website kiiikiii.kr [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

Kiiikiii's official website kiiikiii.kr [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
KiiiKiii released the single "I Do Me" in February and its first EP, "Uncut Gem," in March of last year. It was Starship Entertainment's first new girl group in three years since IVE.
 
The members featured as the protagonists in a web novel made in collaboration with Kakao Entertainment and published on KakaoPage on Nov. 4 of last year. The group released the single "“To Me From Me" to coincide with the web novel's release.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags kiiikiii starship entertainment

More in K-pop

Rookie girl group KiiiKiii to release new music in January

Katseye's 'Internet Girl' to debut Thursday at midnight in U.S.

BTOB's Yook Sung-jae voted 'K-pop artist most likely to cook New Year's meal'

BTS to return with new album on March 20

New year, new opportunity for K-pop in China in 2026?

Related Stories

New girls in town KiiiKiii ready to become queens of K-pop

Starship Entertainment to debut new 8-member boy band IDID

Starship Entertainment searches for new boy band members with 'Debut's Plan' project

Rookie girl group KiiiKiii to star in new web novel launching on Nov. 4

Kakao Entertainment launches Berriz, its Weverse competitor
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)