Rookie girl group KiiiKiii to release new music in January
Published: 01 Jan. 2026, 19:36
- KIM JU-YEON
Rookie girl group KiiiKiii will release new music toward the end of January, its agency Starship Entertainment said Thursday.
The new album comes around 5 months after the group released the single "Dancing Alone" in August 2025.
The group updated its official website ahead of the release, with the homepage now showing a wintry castle with the words "Delulu World."
Users can click on five sections of the homepage that change the webpage's design, with one that shows the photos of the members along with background music.
The sections "offer hints about the group's new album" and are made to "encourage fans to search for hidden clues," Starship Entertainment said in its news release.
KiiiKiii released the single "I Do Me" in February and its first EP, "Uncut Gem," in March of last year. It was Starship Entertainment's first new girl group in three years since IVE.
The members featured as the protagonists in a web novel made in collaboration with Kakao Entertainment and published on KakaoPage on Nov. 4 of last year. The group released the single "“To Me From Me" to coincide with the web novel's release.
