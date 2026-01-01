Defense chief inspects security posture while aboard Air Force aircraft

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back conducted his first inspection of the year Thursday aboard an airborne early warning aircraft amid lingering security concerns over North Korea, the ministry said.Ahn flew on the E-737 Peace Eye, flanked by KF-21, FA-50 and TA-50 jets, marking the first time homegrown aircraft were used for such an escort mission, according to the defense ministry.“Sustainable peace is possible when a nation has the strength to defend itself,” Ahn said, adding that the military must proactively prepare for future security challenges through independent defense capabilities.During the flight, Ahn spoke with commanders from multiple units, including the captain of the ROKS Gwanggaeto the Great destroyer deployed in the East Sea and a Marine battalion commander stationed on Baengnyeong Island near the maritime border with North Korea.Ahn also stressed the need to maintain firm operational readiness in a call with Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Jin Yong-sung, his office said.Yonhap