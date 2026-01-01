Top general calls for readiness in event of enemy provocations

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung on Thursday urged troops to be prepared to respond promptly in the event of enemy provocations, his office said.Jin made the remarks as he presided over the military's first situation assessment meeting of the year and held video talks with units in remote areas, including a general outpost near the border with North Korea and a Marine unit on the South Korean border island of Yeonpyeong. North Korea's shelling of Yeonpyeong in 2010 killed two South Korean civilians and two Marines.He instructed troops to respond promptly and in line with established principles and standards in the event of enemy provocations, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.Jin was also briefed by commanders of overseas contingents and stressed the need to maintain operational readiness while ensuring the safety of deployed personnel.A total of 1,005 South Korean troops are deployed across 13 overseas regions, mainly on United Nations peacekeeping and multinational security missions, with key units stationed in Lebanon, South Sudan and waters off Somalia for anti-piracy operations, according to the Defense White Paper 2022, the latest year for which data are available.Yonhap