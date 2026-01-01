Korean, Chinese foreign ministers discuss preparations for 'substantive' outcomes ahead of Lee's state visit to China

The top diplomats of Korea and China agreed to make thorough preparations to produce "concrete" and "substantive" outcomes from President Lee Jae Myung's upcoming state visit to China during their phone talks this week, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Thursday.Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, held a phone conversation on Wednesday, as President Lee Jae Myung is set to visit China from Sunday through Wednesday to attend summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and other events."Both ministers assessed the trend of the development of the Korea-China relations, and agreed to continue close communication for the success of the upcoming state visit to China, which is the first summit diplomacy schedule for both countries," the ministry said in a press release."In particular, they agreed to make thorough preparations to yield concrete and substantive outcomes that people of both countries can actually feel, while solidifying the efforts for the full restoration of the bilateral strategic cooperative partnership," it added.The two sides also agreed to continue efforts to promote regional stability and prosperity as they exchanged views on the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia, according to the ministry.Lee's upcoming visit to China has been arranged as his administration is pursuing a "pragmatic" diplomatic approach under which it seeks to ensure a robust alliance with the United States while seeking stable relations with China ― Korea's crucial partner for trade, tourism and efforts to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.According to China's Xinhua News Agency, Wang accused "certain political forces" in Japan of attempting to "whitewash the crimes of aggression and colonialism," as he called on Seoul to uphold a "responsible" attitude towards history and adhere to the "one-China" principle on the Taiwan issue.He also pointed out that China attaches "great" importance to Lee's forthcoming visit and welcomes it, while noting that bilateral relations have "emerged from a low point and returned to the right track," the news agency said.YONHAP