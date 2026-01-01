 North's Kim hails troops in Russia for cementing 'invincible alliance' with Moscow
North's Kim hails troops in Russia for cementing 'invincible alliance' with Moscow

Published: 01 Jan. 2026, 12:49
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un meets with war veterans at a New Year's eve event in this photo released by the Rodong Sinmun on Jan. 1, 2026. [RODONG SINMUN]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has told the country's troops dispatched to support Russia in its war against Ukraine that their participation helps cement the "invincible alliance" between Pyongyang and Moscow, state media reported Thursday.
 
Kim delivered the message in a New Year's letter addressed to North Korean soldiers stationed overseas, dated Wednesday and released by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
 

North Korea has sent more than 10,000 troops and conventional weapons to support Russia's war efforts, with thousands believed to have been killed in action.
 
Extending New Year's greetings, Kim said 2025 was shining brightly thanks to the "imperishable" honor the troops safeguarded with their blood and lives.
 
"All of you have safeguarded heroically the dignity and honor of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," Kim said, lauding them as "the greatest strength, pride and a strong pillar" of the country.
 
North Korean entertainers perform at a New Year's eve celebration at the Rungrado 1st of May Stadium in Pyongyang with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un present, in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency on Jan. 1, 2026. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

North Korean entertainers perform at a New Year's eve celebration at the Rungrado 1st of May Stadium in Pyongyang with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un present, in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency on Jan. 1, 2026. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

 
Kim said he hopes to reunite with the soldiers as early as possible, adding that he has no greater hope than seeing all of them return home safely and urging them to pay special attention to their safety.
 
"Thanks to your self-sacrificing and devoted struggle, the militant fraternity and friendship and invincible alliance between our country and Russia grow firmer," he also noted.
 
The leader told the forces, "Behind you are Pyongyang and Moscow," urging them to "be brave" for the sake of the Russian people and the undying fame of North Korea.
 
The KCNA separately reported on Kim's meeting with families of overseas soldiers on the sidelines of a New Year's celebration held in Pyongyang the previous day.
 
Kim said he "thinks much more of the commanding officers and combatants of the overseas operations units" at the turn of the year, proposing to wish for the beloved people to return home safe after discharging their mission, the KCNA said.

Yonhap
