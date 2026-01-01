 Pyongyang briefly reports on New Year's greeting by China's Xi to North's Kim
Pyongyang briefly reports on New Year's greeting by China's Xi to North's Kim

Published: 01 Jan. 2026, 12:49
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivers a speech marking the New Year at the Rungrado 1st of May Stadium in Pyongyang as reported by the Rodong Sinmun on Jan. 1, 2026. [RODONG SINMUN]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivers a speech marking the New Year at the Rungrado 1st of May Stadium in Pyongyang as reported by the Rodong Sinmun on Jan. 1, 2026. [RODONG SINMUN]

 
Pyongyang's state media on Thursday briefly reported on a New Year's message by Chinese President Xi Jinping to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
 
The report by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), however, did not provide details of Xi's message.
 

The KCNA listed Xi and his wife among a number of foreign leaders who have sent New Year's messages to Kim, including leaders from Vietnam, Myanmar and Belarus.
 
Last month, the KCNA reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a New Year's message to Kim, which it disclosed in detail.
 
Putin sent the New Year's message on Dec. 18 and the KCNA released it last Thursday, quoting him as hailing the North's "heroic" dispatch of troops in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Yonhap
