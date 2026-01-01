DP Rep. Kang Sun-woo to leave party after being accused of taking money to influence nominations
Published: 01 Jan. 2026, 18:49 Updated: 01 Jan. 2026, 19:06
Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker Kang Sun-woo said Thursday that she would leave the party amid allegations that she accepted money in relation to candidate nominations in local elections.
In a statement posted on Facebook, Kang said she had placed too great a burden on the party and its members.
“I can no longer do so,” she wrote. “I am leaving the Democratic Party.”
She apologized again and said she would fully comply with all procedures requested by the party, even after her departure.
“I will also cooperate actively with the investigation,” she said, adding that she was sorry and grateful to the public and to party members who had supported her.
Kang has been accused of receiving 100 million won ($69,221) during the 2022 local elections from Kim Kyung, then a candidate for the Seoul Metropolitan Council. She is also alleged to have discussed the matter with Kim Byung-kee, who at the time served as secretary of the party’s nomination committee.
Kang had been nominated by President Lee Jae Myung as the minister of gender equality and family on June 23, but stepped down a month later amid a flurry of controversies, including allegations of mistreatment of her aides.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)