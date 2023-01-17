President Lee welcomes 2026 as the year of 'Korea's great leap forward'
Published: 01 Jan. 2026, 05:00
- SARAH KIM
President Lee Jae Myung said in a New Year's message on Thursday that 2026 will mark Korea's "great leap forward" after restoring a nation set back by a martial law fiasco.
"Thanks to your unified spirit, we have been able to restore the collapsed economy, people's livelihoods and democracy far more quickly than expected," Lee said in his first New Year's address on Thursday. "However, we've only just reached the starting line. Since we're lagging behind others, we must now run faster."
Lee recounted that the past year was "a time of recovery and normalization for us all as we overcame anxiety and uncertainty" faced with the "most urgent task was restoring a nation brought down by insurrection," referring to the fallout from former President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law imposition on Dec. 3, 2024.
He stressed that the goal this year is to "gallop powerfully like the Red Horse" — referring to the Chinese Zodiac — toward the "first year of a great leap forward for the Republic of Korea."
The president promised sustainable growth across all sectors including politics, economy, society, culture, foreign affairs and national security.
To this end, he outlined five paths for transformation: regionally-led growth; growth shared equitably by the people; sustainable growth that puts safety first; attractive growth led by culture; and stable growth supported by peace.
In his address, Lee highlighted the past year's economic achievements, with the Kospi hitting a new milestone in October by surpassing the 4,000 level for the first time. Additionally, Korea's exports broke the $700 billion mark, consumer sentiment rose to its highest level in more than seven years and the supplementary budget was swiftly passed by the National Assembly.
Lee also pointed to diplomatic accomplishments, namely the conclusion of tariff negotiations with the United States, which he said "eased much of the uncertainty that had been weighing on our economy."
"From the construction of nuclear-powered submarines to uranium enrichment and expanded authority to reprocess spent nuclear fuel, our ROK-U.S. alliance — now entering a new renaissance — will serve as a solid backstop for economic revival," Lee said. "Korea's return to the international community and its pragmatic, national interest-focused diplomacy have significantly expanded the horizon for growth and a new leap forward."
Lee said as a "pacemaker," he will "actively support the resumption of North Korea-U.S. talks and continue pursuing the restoration of inter-Korean relations this year" and ensure "peaceful coexistence" on the peninsula.
He said that culture is a future growth engine, and has become a linchpin of national competitiveness, pointing out that K-pop fans become K-beauty enthusiasts and consumers, while K-drama viewership drives K-food sales.
The president noted that boosting national strength doesn't only concern economic or military growth.
"As the turbulent history of the Republic of Korea demonstrates, our national strength always springs from the people," Lee said. "We aim to be a government on which people pin even higher expectations over the next four years and five months than over the past seven months."
Lee pledged that as a "president of the people," he will "attend to state affairs with an even greater sense of humility."
"I urge you, the rightful owners of our nation, to join us on this mission of building Korea's future," Lee said. "Just as we stood together to advance democracy last year, let us now work together to establish a new global standard for growth and progress."
