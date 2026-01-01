Criminal complaints against former DP floor leader transferred to Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency

Red Horse rides into the new year

Crowds throng east coast towns to welcome the first sunrise of 2026

Man handed suspended sentence for intentionally losing weight to dodge conscription

Korea's first babies of the year are born at midnight in southern Seoul

