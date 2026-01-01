Ex-manager of comedian Park Na-rae files report with police over injury from thrown glass
Published: 01 Jan. 2026, 17:36
A former manager of comedian Park Na-rae submitted a medical injury report to the police, alleging that they were injured during an incident involving Park in 2023.
According to a report by Munhwa Ilbo on Thursday, the former manager recently provided police with a diagnosis and proof of medical treatment. The documents state that they required two weeks of recovery.
The former manager said the incident occurred in August 2023 while the two were drinking together. They claimed that Park threw a glass toward his face. The glass shattered, they said, leaving facial bruises and a cut on their hand that required four stitches.
The former manager said they received emergency treatment at a general hospital near Park’s home in the Itaewon neighborhood of central Seoul shortly after the incident. The medical report is said to note that an initial suturing procedure was performed in the hospital’s emergency room on Aug. 9, 2023, and that two weeks of rest and treatment were required, barring complications.
Park’s representatives denied the allegation.
“They say such a situation never occurred,” Park’s legal representative said in a statement. The legal representative acknowledged that Park had once thrown a glass on the floor, but said it was not directed at anyone. They said the former manager and another acquaintance helped clean up after hearing a shattering sound. They denied that she threw a glass at the manager.
The former manager disputed that account. They said four people were present at the table, including Park and themself, and that the comedian threw the glass toward the former manager’s face while they were talking and drinking.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency is currently investigating seven cases related to Park. One case, handled by the Gangnam Police Station and involving allegations of aggravated injury, lists the former manager as the complainant. Police are considering questioning two acquaintances who were present at the scene as witnesses.
Police are also expanding a separate investigation involving an individual surnamed Lee, a medical practitioner suspected of violating the Medical Service Act and the Narcotics Control Act. Authorities have imposed a travel ban on that individual, according to officials.
