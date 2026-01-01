 Panic
Published: 01 Jan. 2026, 20:30
 
Allegations that cash was exchanged during the Democratic Party’s (DP) nomination process have fueled political controversy. DP Rep. Kang Sun-woo is accused of receiving 100 million won ($70,000) from a prospective local election candidate ahead of the 2022 polls. Media reports say an audio recording suggests discussions involving DP Rep. Kim Byung-kee, then a senior party official overseeing nominations. Kim has resigned from his leadership post, while both deny wrongdoing. The People Power Party has called for a special prosecutor to investigate the case. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
