Allegations that cash was exchanged during the Democratic Party’s (DP) nomination process have fueled political controversy. DP Rep. Kang Sun-woo is accused of receiving 100 million won ($70,000) from a prospective local election candidate ahead of the 2022 polls. Media reports say an audio recording suggests discussions involving DP Rep. Kim Byung-kee, then a senior party official overseeing nominations. Kim has resigned from his leadership post, while both deny wrongdoing. The People Power Party has called for a special prosecutor to investigate the case. [PARK YONG-SEOK]