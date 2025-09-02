 20260101_ED_B: Appointment of presidential lawyer reignites concerns over favor-based personnel choices
Published: 01 Jan. 2026, 03:00
 
President Lee Jae Myung, center, walks along a street in Samcheong-dong near the Blue House after a Cabinet meeting on Dec. 30, 2025. [PROVIDED BY THE BLUE HOUSE]

The nomination of President Lee Jae Myung's longtime personal lawyer to head a major financial public institution has revived criticism that presidential appointments are being used to reward loyalists despite repeated warnings against such practices.
 
Kim Sung-sik — an attorney who represented Lee in a case regarding his alleged obstruction of official duties and who was in the same year as the president at the Judicial Research and Training Institute — has been tapped to lead the Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation. Since Lee took office, this marks the ninth time that former legal representatives or classmates of his have been appointed to a ministerial post or as head of a major public body. Four of those appointees, including the current chiefs of the Financial Supervisory Service and the Ministry of Government Legislation and Korea’s ambassador to the United Nations, previously served as Lee’s defense lawyers in criminal cases.
 
Several of Lee’s acquaintances have also secured key positions within the presidential office and the Democratic Party, fueling persistent allegations of quid pro quo appointments or indirect compensation for legal fees. Opposition parties argue that many of these individuals lack sufficient professional background in their respective policy areas and have accused the administration of turning public office into an extension of a private law firm.
 
The head of the deposit insurer is appointed by the president following a recommendation from the agency’s nomination committee and a proposal by the chair of the Financial Services Commission. The commission said Kim was chosen based on more than three decades of experience as a judge and attorney, which includes work on bankruptcy proceedings and financial litigation. Even so, critics argue it is reasonable to suspect that personal ties to the president played a decisive role in the selection.
 

Related Article

 
The deposit insurer is tasked with protecting depositors and safeguarding financial stability when financial institutions fail. Past presidents of the agency were largely drawn from the Finance Ministry or among seasoned economic policymakers. Against that backdrop, opposition lawmakers contend that placing a close presidential associate in such a role undermines both expertise and institutional independence.
 
The timing of the nomination has also raised questions. It came just two days after President Lee named Lee Hye-hoon as his first nominee for budget minister, a move widely seen as a gesture toward political balance. At a Cabinet meeting, the president warned against using power to impose uniformity, stressing the need for inclusive governance. The swift appointment of another former personal lawyer, however, has cast doubt on that message.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
