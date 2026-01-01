 Cities around the world welcome 2026 with thunderous fireworks and heightened security
Cities around the world welcome 2026 with thunderous fireworks and heightened security

Published: 01 Jan. 2026, 18:22
A New Year's Eve fireworks display takes place over the Elizabeth Tower during New Year celebrations to welcome 2026 in London Jan. 1. [EPA/YONHAP]

Revelers look at a light and fireworks show in front of the Arc de Triomphe to celebrate the new year on Champs-Élysées in Paris on Dec. 31, 2025. [EPA/YONHAP]

From Sydney to Paris to New York City, crowds rang in the new year with exuberant celebrations filled with thunderous fireworks or light shows, while others took a more subdued approach.
 
As the clock struck midnight in Japan, temple bells rang and some climbed mountains to see the year’s first sunrise, while a light show with somersaulting jet skis twinkled in Dubai. The countdown to 2026 was projected onto the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, while in Moscow, people celebrated in the snow.
 
In New York City's Times Square, revelers braved frigid temperatures to celebrate with the famed New Year’s Eve ball drop.
 
Revelers celebrate the start of 2026 after the ball drop in Times Square during New Year's festivities in New York on Jan. 1. [AP/YONHAP]

A participant from the Cape Malay choir reacts in Bo-Kaap during New Year's celebrations in Cape Town, South Africa, on Jan. 1. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Fireworks light up the sky above the Great Pyramids of Giza during New Year celebrations on the outskirts of Cairo on Jan. 1. [UPI/YONHAP]

In Rio de Janeiro, crowds packed more than 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) of the city’s Copacabana Beach for concerts and a 12-minute fireworks show, despite high tides and large waves that rocked barges carrying fireworks.
 
Other events were more subdued. Hong Kong held limited celebrations following a recent fire at an apartment complex that killed 161 people. Australia saluted the new year with defiance less than a month after its worst mass shooting in almost 30 years.
 
Fireworks burst over the harbor during the New Year's Eve display in Sydney on Jan. 1. [AP/YONHAP]

Fireworks illuminate the sky during New Year celebrations in Valparaiso, Chile, on Jan. 1. [EPA/YONHAP]

Crowds bundled up against the chilly temperatures cheered and embraced as the New Year’s Eve ball, covered in more than 5,000 crystals, descended down a pole and confetti fell in Times Square.
 
Revelers wearing tall celebratory hats and light-up necklaces had waited for hours to see the 12,350-pound ball drop. The festivities also included Tones and I performing John Lennon's “Imagine” just before midnight.
 
The television hosts interviewed visitors who were attending from such places as Florida, Mexico and Korea, and read people's wishes for the new year. A sixth grader from Dallas, Texas, told one of the hosts that he wants to get good grades in 2026 and have a better year.
 
A man celebrates as he poses for a picture during the traditional New Year's fireworks at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro on Jan. 1. [AFP/YONHAP]

A singer performs at a New Year's concert held at Sai Van Lake Plaza in Macau on Dec. 31, 2025. [XINHUA/YONHAP]

Police in the city had planned additional antiterrorism measures at the ball drop, with “mobile screening teams.” It was not in response to a specific threat, according to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.
 
Moments after the ball dropped, it rose again, sparkling in red, white and blue to mark the country’s upcoming 250th birthday.
 
A few miles away in a decommissioned subway station, Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as mayor during a private event just after midnight Thursday.
 
A heavy police presence monitored crowds watching fireworks in Sydney. Many officers openly carried quick-firing rifles, a first for the event, after two gunmen targeted a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach on Dec. 14 of last year, killing 15.
 
People celebrate as they watch the traditional New Year's fireworks from the water at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro on Jan. 1. [AFP/YONHAP]

The Washington Monument is illuminated as part of the 250th anniversary celebration for the United States as the fireworks fill the sky in Washington on Jan. 1. [AP/YONHAP]

An hour before midnight, the victims were commemorated with a minute of silence, and the crowd was invited to show solidarity with Australia’s Jewish community.
 
New South Wales Premier Chris Minns had urged residents not to stay away from festivities, saying extremists would interpret smaller crowds as a victory: “We have to show defiance in the face of this terrible crime."
 
The Hogmanay New Year celebrations unfold in Edinburgh on Dec. 31, 2025. [AP/YONHAP]

Indonesia scaled back festivities in solidarity with communities devastated by floods and landslides in parts of Sumatra a month ago that killed over 1,100. Fireworks on the tourist island of Bali were replaced with traditional dances.
 
Hong Kong rang in 2026 without fireworks over Victoria Harbor after the massive fire in November. Facades of landmarks were turned into countdown clocks and a light show at midnight.
 
And in Gaza, Palestinians said they hope the new year brings an end to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
 
“The war humiliated us,” said Mirvat Abed Al-Aal, displaced from the southern city of Rafah.
 
Pope Leo XIV closed out the year with a plea for the city of Rome to welcome foreigners and the fragile. Fireworks erupted over European landmarks, from the Colosseum in Rome to the London Eye.
 
In Paris, revelers converged around the glittering Champs-Élysées. Taissiya Girda, a tourist from Kazakhstan, expressed hope for a calmer 2026.
 
“I would like to see happy people around me, no war anywhere,” she said. “Russia, Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, I want everybody to be happy and in peace."
 
Colorful fireworks light up the sky to celebrate the New Year in Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 1, 2026. [XINHUA/YONHAP]

People wearing costumes of Ded Moroz (Grandfather Frost, the Russian Santa Claus) and Snegurochkas (Snow Maidens) walk while celebrating New Year in St. Petersburg, Russia, Jan. 1, 2026. [AP/YONHAP]

In Scotland, where New Year’s is known as Hogmanay, First Minister John Swinney urged Scots to follow the message of “Auld Lang Syne” by national poet Robert Burns and show small acts of kindness.
 
Greece and Cyprus turned down the volume, replacing traditional fireworks with low-noise pyrotechnics in capitals. Officials said the change was intended to make celebrations more welcoming for children and pets.
 
Firework explode to celebrate New Year at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, Jan. 1, 2026. [AP/YONHAP]

People perform during an evening gala of youth and students to celebrate New Year at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Dec. 31, 2025. [AP/YONHAP]

AP
