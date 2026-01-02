Year-end bonuses at chip, shipbuilding firms to soar while battery companies scale back

Record export numbers mask overreliance on chips, tariff pressures from U.S. and EU

U.S. issues preliminary antidumping tariff ruling on Korean chemical materials

Kospi starts 2026 bullish with 2.27% climb to surpass 4,300 mark for first time

BOK chief warns of imbalanced recovery with outsize growth of chips

Related Stories

BOK holds rate steady as U.S. inflation takes a slice out of hopes for Fed cut

BOK signals cuts on the horizon after holding rate at 2.5%

Rhee hems and haws on dollar swap as markets unravel

Bank of Korea keeps rate unchanged at 3.50 percent

Don’t let the central banker raise his voice