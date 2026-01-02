 U.S. issues preliminary antidumping tariff ruling on Korean chemical materials
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

U.S. issues preliminary antidumping tariff ruling on Korean chemical materials

Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 15:35
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources headquarters in the city of Sejong [YONHAP]

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources headquarters in the city of Sejong [YONHAP]

The U.S. Department of Commerce has reached a preliminary decision to impose antidumping tariffs of up to 65.72 percent on certain chemical materials from Korea, Seoul's industry ministry said Friday.
 
On Wednesday, the department announced its preliminary ruling to impose antidumping duties between 10.94 percent and 65.72 percent on two Korean companies exporting monomers and oligomers to the United States, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.
 

Related Article

The decision came about six months after Washington initiated a dumping investigation into certain monomers and oligomers from Korea and Taiwan at the request of a U.S. chemical producer.
 
The preliminary duties represent a significant reduction compared to the 137 percent to 188 percent dumping margins originally alleged by the U.S. petitioner, according to the ministry.
 
The ministry said it will closely communicate with the companies to ensure that they do not face unfair treatment in the U.S. department's final ruling in May.

Yonhap
tags U.S. Department Tariff Korea

More in Economy

U.S. issues preliminary antidumping tariff ruling on Korean chemical materials

Record export numbers mask overreliance on chips, tariff pressures from U.S. and EU

Year-end bonuses at chip, shipbuilding firms to soar while battery companies scale back

Seoul apartment prices see 19-year high in 2025

Inflation where it really hurts

Related Stories

Inside the Korea-U.S. trade deal: Why Seoul believes it got a better deal than Tokyo

The art of the spiel

Gov't denies push to conclude U.S. tariff talks to campaign on

Korean sunscreen in demand as U.S. shoppers stock up on imported goods amid tariffs

트럼프와 관세 협상, 지금 하지 않으면 아예 못한다
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)