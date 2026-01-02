U.S. issues preliminary antidumping tariff ruling on Korean chemical materials
Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 15:35
On Wednesday, the department announced its preliminary ruling to impose antidumping duties between 10.94 percent and 65.72 percent on two Korean companies exporting monomers and oligomers to the United States, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.
The decision came about six months after Washington initiated a dumping investigation into certain monomers and oligomers from Korea and Taiwan at the request of a U.S. chemical producer.
The preliminary duties represent a significant reduction compared to the 137 percent to 188 percent dumping margins originally alleged by the U.S. petitioner, according to the ministry.
The ministry said it will closely communicate with the companies to ensure that they do not face unfair treatment in the U.S. department's final ruling in May.
