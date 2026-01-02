 Bain Capital to acquire parent company of athleisure brand Andar
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Bain Capital to acquire parent company of athleisure brand Andar

Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 15:21
A photo of Bain Capital LP's logo provided by the company [YONHAP]

A photo of Bain Capital LP's logo provided by the company [YONHAP]

 
Bain Capital LP said Friday it plans to acquire EcoMarketing, the parent company of local athleisure brand Andar.
 
The Boston-based private equity fund said it plans to purchase a stake of around 44 percent in EcoMarketing through a special purpose company, while the remaining amount will be acquired through a tender offer at 16,000 won ($11) per share.
 

Related Article

EcoMarketing holds a 57 percent stake in Andar, a popular gym wear brand that sells products in countries that include Japan, Australia and Singapore.
 
Andar has recently launched a new athleisure brand in the United States. 

Yonhap
tags Bain Capital Andar

More in Finance

Finance Ministry divided into two separate bodies in gov't reorganization

Bain Capital to acquire parent company of athleisure brand Andar

Kospi surpasses 4,290 for first time on opening day of trading in 2026

Koreans seek safety in U.S. dollar as won faces prolonged slump

Kospi opens higher in first trading session of 2026

Related Stories

Korea Zinc grabs 11% stake in bid to fend off takeover

Korea Zinc partners with Bain Capital on share buyback to halt takeover bid

'How could I have known?': Andar founder denies knowledge of husband's payment to North hacker

Just B's Bain says he had more to gain than lose when deciding to come out as gay

[SPONSORED REPORT] A glimpse into Hyundai Capital’s CSR campaigns
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)