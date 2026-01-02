Bain Capital to acquire parent company of athleisure brand Andar

Bain Capital LP said Friday it plans to acquire EcoMarketing, the parent company of local athleisure brand Andar.The Boston-based private equity fund said it plans to purchase a stake of around 44 percent in EcoMarketing through a special purpose company, while the remaining amount will be acquired through a tender offer at 16,000 won ($11) per share.EcoMarketing holds a 57 percent stake in Andar, a popular gym wear brand that sells products in countries that include Japan, Australia and Singapore.Andar has recently launched a new athleisure brand in the United States.Yonhap