 Finance Ministry divided into two separate bodies in gov't reorganization
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Finance Ministry divided into two separate bodies in gov't reorganization

Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 15:35
The Ministry of Economy and Finance's headquarters in the central administrative city of Sejong [MINISTRY OF ECONOMY AND FINANCE]

The Ministry of Economy and Finance's headquarters in the central administrative city of Sejong [MINISTRY OF ECONOMY AND FINANCE]

 
The finance ministry was formally divided into two separate ministries on Friday, with a newly established body taking over the government's budget planning functions.
 
Under a government reorganization, the ministry was divided into the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the newly established Ministry of Planning and Budget, which has been placed under the Prime Minister's Office.
 

Related Article

The reorganization comes nearly 18 years after the current system was launched in 2008 under the Lee Myung-bak administration, when the two ministries were merged.
 
“Facing us now are goals that must be achieved, including a rebound in potential growth and making this year the starting point for a major economic leap forward,” Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said during an opening ceremony at the ministry.
 
Lee Hye-hoon, a former three-term lawmaker from the conservative bloc, has been nominated to head the newly created ministry.

Yonhap
tags Finance Ministry Korea

More in Finance

Finance Ministry divided into two separate bodies in gov't reorganization

Bain Capital to acquire parent company of athleisure brand Andar

Kospi surpasses 4,290 for first time on opening day of trading in 2026

Koreans seek safety in U.S. dollar as won faces prolonged slump

Kospi opens higher in first trading session of 2026

Related Stories

Finance minister to attend G20 meeting in Brazil

Finance Ministry establishes panel to address global uncertainties

Finance ministers of Korea, Vietnam meet in Seoul

GCF approves $500 million in funding for projects

Tax revenue continues to decline in April
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)