Sales of derivative-linked securities up in Q3

Tax revenue rises $26.3 billion through November on improved corporate earnings

Seoul apartment prices see 19-year high in 2025

Kospi opens higher in first trading session of 2026

Koreans seek safety in U.S. dollar as won faces prolonged slump

Related Stories

Won hits another decade-plus low against the dollar Wednesday

Won-dollar exchange rate soars to 1,460 range for first time in seven months

Korea, U.S. holding separate talks on exchange rates, Finance Ministry says

Authorities begin talks on extending currency swap deal with NPS

Won strengthens as inflation peak seen and China ends lockdown