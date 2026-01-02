Kospi surpasses 4,280 for first time on opening day of trading in 2026
Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 13:51
The Kospi surpassed the 4,280 mark intraday for the first time ever on Friday, the first trading day of 2026.
As of 1:01 p.m., the Kospi was trading at 4,278.09, up 1.52 percent from the previous session on Tuesday, after reaching as high as 4,282.08 earlier in the day.
Foreign and institutional investors were net buyers, purchasing 105.6 billion won ($73.16 million) and 13.3 billion won, respectively, while retail investors offloaded 145.6 billion won.
Among large-cap stocks, Samsung Electronics rose 5 percent and SK hynix gained 3.07 percent.
The tech-heavy Kosdaq was also up 1.66 percent to 940.82 around the same time, after reaching a new 52-week intraday high of 944.12 earlier in the session.
Foreign investors and institutions were net buyers of 109.3 billion won and 69.3 billion won, respectively, while retail investors sold off 165.7 billion won.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
