 Apple to launch foldable devices this year, challenging Samsung's dominance in market
Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 07:00
A leaked Apple foldable iPhone model provided by outlet Apple Insider [APPLE INSIDER]

A leaked Apple foldable iPhone model provided by outlet Apple Insider [APPLE INSIDER]

 
From Apple’s first foldable phone to Korea’s first domestically developed fighter jet, 2026 is poised to usher in a wave of groundbreaking products and services with far-reaching implications for both consumers and the industry. To mark the new year, the Korea JoongAng Daily has compiled a list of landmark launches in the tech, automobile and defense sectors. — ED
 
Apple’s planned launch of foldable devices this year could reshape the global foldables market, challenging Samsung’s long-held dominance while delivering a significant boost to Korean component suppliers. Samsung Display stands to benefit most directly, as it is widely expected to serve as the sole supplier of organic light-emitting diode, better known as OLED, panels for Apple’s foldable lineup.
 
If Samsung Display succeeds in meeting Apple’s strict quality demands — particularly the elimination of visible creases on unfolded screens — it could redefine technical standards across the foldables market, which has so far been led by Samsung’s Galaxy series. That breakthrough would help push foldables beyond their current niche status and accelerate their transition into a more mainstream product.
 
For Samsung Display, the partnership also represents a chance to diversify revenue streams. Securing Apple as a stable, long-term client would reduce Samsung Display's heavy reliance on internal demand from Galaxy foldables and strengthen its position amid intensifying global competition. Should Apple’s first generation of foldables prove successful, follow-up models are likely, and the tech giant may consider expanding the lineup by adding tablets or hybrid devices. This would translate into sustained demand for advanced displays and components, broadening the supply chain to include other Korean companies that specialize in making hinges, ultrathin glass and other materials.
 
At the same time, Apple’s entry into the market will intensify pressure on Galaxy foldables. A foldable iPhone with a near-invisible crease would reset consumer expectations, forcing Samsung to speed up its innovation cycles and when they release design upgrades — moves that could raise production costs and compress margins.
 
Ultimately, Apple’s arrival could mark the end of Samsung’s uncontested leadership in foldables. Over the next year, Samsung will face a critical test: whether Galaxy can maintain its dominance, or whether it must reposition itself in a category it once defined.

BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
