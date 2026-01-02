Celltrion completes acquisition of U.S. biopharmaceutical plant

Celltrion, a major Korean biopharmaceutical company, has completed the acquisition of a manufacturing plant in the United States, the company said Friday, paving the way for local contract manufacturing deals under tariff-free conditions.Celltrion USA, the company's U.S. unit, finalized the deal to acquire the 460 billion won ($317 million) facility in New Jersey from U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly, the company said in a press release.Following the acquisition, Celltrion has signed a contract manufacturing organization (CMO) agreement worth 678.7 billion won to produce biopharmaceutical products for Eli Lilly for three years through 2029, it added."The U.S. acquisition was aimed at proactively responding to rapidly changing biopharmaceutical markets. The company plans to expand the facility to secure additional global CMO contracts," a company official said.On Wednesday, Celltrion projected its annual operating profit would exceed 1 trillion won for the first time this year, driven by strong sales of high-margin biosimilar products.Celltrion has been expanding its global biosimilar portfolio, increasing the number of approved products from six to 11. The company aims to commercialize 18 biosimilars by 2030 and 41 by 2038.Its only original drug, Zymfentra, is currently sold in the United States to treat autoimmune diseases. The product is marketed as Remsima SC in Europe and other regions.Yonhap