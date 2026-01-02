 Hanwha chairman calls company an 'indispensable' partner for U.S. shipbuilding in New Year's message
Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 13:14 Updated: 02 Jan. 2026, 13:31
Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn [HANWHA GROUP]

Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn emphasized in his New Year’s message on Friday that the company must serve as a “linchpin” in Korea-U. S. relations through Korea-U. S. maritime cooperation in the so-called Make American Shipping Great Again (MASGA) project.
 
Kim said Hanwha became “a national champion racing toward global leadership in defense, shipbuilding and aerospace industries” last year.
 

Kim highlighted that the company’s elevated status and growing influence reflect its recognition as an essential driving force in industry and society. However, he warned against complacency.
 
“We must tighten the reins on innovation and secure future-leading technologies,” Kim said. “We need to take a long view, avoid being swayed by trends and respond swiftly to change.”
 
He stressed that as market hurdles continue to rise, companies can only last for a century if they possess foundational technologies in key sectors such as AI and defense.
 
Kim made particular mention of Hanwha’s role in MASGA.
 
“Approach MASGA with the determination that Hanwha is wholly responsible, centering on the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard,” he said.
 
Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Pennsylvania [HANWHA OCEAN]

“As the linchpin of Korea-U. S. relations — that is, as an indispensable core partner — we must broaden and deepen cooperation between the two countries’ shipbuilding industries through the construction of warships and nuclear-powered submarines,” Kim added.
 
In December last year, Hanwha acquired the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania and announced an investment plan worth $5 billion. In the same month, U.S. President Donald Trump referenced his “Golden Fleet” initiative and called Hanwha “a great company from Korea” as a potential partner.
 
Kim concluded his New Year’s message by reiterating the principles of mutual growth and safety, thanking employees for their efforts.
 
“Last year’s achievements were possible thanks to your relentless challenge and dedication,” he said.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LEE SU-JEONG [[email protected]]
