 Samsung SDI CEO emphasizes 'pessimistic optimism' for company amid EV demand slowdown
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 14:54
Samsung SDI CEO Choi Joo-sun [SAMSUNG SDI]

Samsung SDI CEO Choi Joo-sun underscored the importance of technology and described the year as a turning point for renewed growth in his New Year’s message for 2026, even as battery makers face an exceptionally challenging period amid a slowdown in EV demand. 
 
“There is nowhere to step back anymore. We must move forward now,” Choi said in the message for all employees on Friday. “Ultimately, the answer lies in our essence — technology. To that end, we must move forward as one through alignment.”
 

Choi presented his “3S” philosophy as a guiding principle for Samsung SDI's strategic direction for the new year. “Select” emphasizes focus and prioritization, “Speed” means faster responses to customers and the market and “Survival” highlights dedication to ensuring the company's continued competitiveness. 
 
Citing what he called “pessimistic optimism,” the CEO said, “Despite the complex situations we're facing, if we secure technological competitiveness and move toward a supercycle in a united direction, I believe we will soon welcome the breathtaking future.” 
 
According to Choi, pessimistic optimism refers to an attitude that acknowledges real-world risks and limitations, prepares thoroughly for the worst, but expects positive outcomes. 
 
“Each and every day presented a new challenge, and uncertainty remained as a constant presence,” Choi added. “If we continue to hold the belief that technology is hope and communicate with open hearts, the breathtaking future we envision will soon become our reality.” 
 
“I hope that our journey this year marks the starting point of our new leap forward,” the CEO said as he concluded the message. 

BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
