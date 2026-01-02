More in Industry

Small sellers on Coupang squeezed by dynamic price policy, deflated sales on data leak

Court orders Young Poong, MBK to disclose Korea Zinc documents as part of unfair transaction probe

Hanwha chairman calls company an 'indispensable' partner for U.S. shipbuilding in New Year's message

Year-end bonuses at chip, shipbuilding firms to soar while battery companies scale back

KF-21 deliveries set for 2026, a key moment for Korea’s air defense ambitions