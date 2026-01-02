살짝 쌓인 눈송이에서 말차 크림에 담근 딸기까지… 더욱 화려해진 한국의 크리스마스 케이크
Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 10:18
From snowy décor to matcha cream-dipped strawberries, Korea’s Christmas cakes have it all
살짝 쌓인 눈송이에서 말차 크림에 담근 딸기까지… 더욱 화려해진 한국의 크리스마스 케이크
Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사
Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025
During Christmas, Korean creativity really comes out to play — not just in spectacle, but in cake.
Each winter, bakeries, cafes and hotels across the country roll out innovative, never-before-seen cakes, testing just how far a single holiday theme can be reimagined.
come out to play: 본격적으로 드러나다, 발휘되다
spectacle: 화려한 볼거리
roll out: (신제품을) 선보이다
크리스마스가 온면 한국의 창의력은 단순한 볼거리뿐 아니라 케이크에서도 본격적으로 발휘된다. 매년 겨울 전국의 빵집과 카페, 호텔은 한 가지 테마를 얼마나 새롭게 해석할 수 있는지를 시험하듯 전에 없던 창의적인 케이크들을 선보인다.
Many businesses begin announcing their Christmas confection lineups in late November for reservation, and trend-chasers eager to secure the most Instagram-ready cakes book weeks in advance. At some cafes, Christmas week orders are already closed.
confection lineup: 디저트·과자 제품 라인업
trend-chaser: 유행 추종자
book: 예약하다
많은 업체들은 11월 말부터 크리스마스 디저트 라인업을 공개하고 예약을 받기 시작한다. ‘인스타 감성’ 케이크를 노리는 트렌드 추종자들은 몇 주 전부터 예약을 서두르며, 일부 카페에서는 이미 크리스마스 주문이 마감되기도 한다.
The practice of serving cake at Christmas — originally a Western ritual — took root in Korea during the 20th century and gradually cemented itself as a key way to celebrate the holiday.
take root: 뿌리내리다
gradually: 점진적으로
cement itself as: 확고히 자리 잡다
원래는 서구 문화였던 크리스마스 케이크 풍습은 20세기 한국에 뿌리내렸고, 점차 이 명절을 기념하는 핵심 요소로 확고히 자리 잡았다.
"In Korea, having cake at Christmas has really become a tradition," said Four Seasons Hotel Seoul's Executive Pastry Chef Steven Jin. "The focus is on a beautiful cake as the centerpiece."
become a tradition: 전통이 되다
centerpiece: 중심이 되는 장식물
포시즌스 호텔 서울의 스티븐 진 총괄 페이스트리 셰프는 “한국에서는 크리스마스에 케이크를 먹는 것이 완전히 하나의 전통이 됐다”며“아름다운 케이크를 테이블 중심 장식으로 하는 데 초점이 맞춰져 있다”고 말했다.
Today, the classically served simple round cake topped with white icing has been replaced by confections in a wide range of shapes, colors and even textures.
classically served: 전통적으로 제공되던
be replaced by: ~로 대체되다
하얀 아이싱을 얹은 전통적인 원형 케이크는 다양한 형태와 색감은 물론 질감까지 색다른 디저트로 대체되고 있다.
From sweater-shaped cakes that look fresh out of the closet to playful Santa characters and evermore luxurious creations made with premium ingredients, creativity spans the spectrum — all the while strawberries continue to flourish in their own way.
span the spectrum: 매우 폭넓다
옷장에서 막 꺼낸 듯한 스웨터 모양 케이크부터 장난기 가득한 산타 캐릭터, 고급 재료를 사용한 호화로운 작품까지 창의성은 매우 폭넓게 펼쳐진다. 이런 중에도 딸기는 여전히 자신만의 방식으로 존재감을 유지하고 있다.
This year, creativity has moved beyond color and shape to something more tactile: texture.
move beyond: ~을/를 넘어 확장되다
tactile: 촉각의
올해는 창의성이 색과 형태를 넘어, 보다 촉각적인 요소로 확장됐다. 바로 질감의 차별화다.
Among the innovative Christmas offerings seen across social media, cakes that look as if they've been dusted with freshly fallen snow are particularly prominent this year, evoking a romantic, white Christmas feel.
evoke: 떠올리게 하다
소셜미디어에서 화제를 모은 크리스마스 케이크 중에는 갓 내린 눈이 살짝 쌓인 듯한 디자인의 케이크가 특히 두드러지며, 로맨틱한 화이트 크리스마스 분위기를 떠오르게 한다.
They range from simple heart-shaped cakes to snowmen lightly coated in powder, as well as Santa figures finished with a snowy touch. Coconut powder is commonly used to achieve this effect.
lightly coated in: 가볍게 덮인
finished with: ~로 마무리된
이런 케이크들은 가볍게 가루를 입힌 하트 모양 케이크부터 눈에 덮인 눈사람, 눈 내린 듯 마무리된 산타 캐릭터까지 다양하다. 이러한 효과를 내기 위해 코코넛 파우더가 자주 사용된다.
Recognizing the visual appeal, the same technique is applied to sweater-themed cakes. This mimics wool and gives the cakes a cozy, wintry feel.
recognize: 인식하다
visual appeal: 시각적 매력
이러한 시각적 매력을 인식하고 같은 기법이 스웨터 테마 케이크에도 적용된다. 양모의 질감을 모방해 케이크에 포근하고 겨울다운 느낌을 준다.
At Cakeling, a cake shop in Hongdae, western Seoul, texture claims the spotlight, with much of its Christmas collection built around a soft, pillowy aesthetic. One of its Christmas cakes looks as if thick, plush threads in green, white, red and black have been carefully piled onto the surface.
claim the spotlight: 주목을 받다
pillowy aesthetic: 푹신한 질감의 미감
piled onto: 겹겹이 쌓인
서울 서쪽 홍대에 있는 케이크숍 케이클링에서는 질감이 주목을 받으면서 크리스마스 컬렉션 대부분이 부드럽고 푹신한 질감의 미감으로 구성됐다. 이중 한 케이크는 초록, 흰색, 빨강, 검정의 두툼하고 푹신한 실타래가 케이크 표면 위에 정성스럽게 쌓인 모습이다.
WRITTEN BY WOO JI-WON AND TRANSLATED BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)