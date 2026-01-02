PPP on the brink as local elections loom (KOR)

With five months to go before the June 3 local elections, a New Year opinion poll suggests the People Power Party (PPP) is losing momentum in key battleground races. In a simulated matchup survey commissioned by JoongAng Ilbo and conducted by CaseStat Research, Oh Se-hoon, Seoul mayor and PPP member, was locked in a tight race within the margin of error against Jung Won-oh, a first-term figure from the Democratic Party (DP). In hypothetical races for Gyeonggi governor and Busan mayor, DP candidates Kim Dong-yeon and Chun Jae-soo led PPP contenders by margins exceeding the error range.Analysts largely attribute the party’s weakness to its failure, more than a year after the imposition of martial law, to clearly distance itself from former president Yoon Suk Yeol, while continuing to cater to its hard-line base. That reading helps explain why Oh warned on Wednesday that the party was “standing at the edge of a cliff,” urging its leadership to apologize and reflect. The warning suggests the party’s own leaders sense that public sentiment is moving in an unfavorable direction.The results are especially damaging for the PPP because Chun topped the Busan matchup despite being under investigation for allegedly receiving illicit funds from the Unification Church. For the main opposition party, this underscores a failure to demonstrate relevance to voters. Among centrist voters, Oh trailed Jung 32 percent to 38 percent, while Busan Mayor Park Hyung-joon lagged far behind Chun at 24 percent to 49 percent. The numbers point to a party struggling to broaden its appeal beyond its core supporters.PPP leadership should take seriously a survey that shows a complete failure to expand its base. Much of the responsibility falls on party chairman Jang Dong-hyeok, who has spoken of change but failed to break with the party’s old patterns. Even so, Jang has projected confidence, saying that electoral victory would naturally follow if the party sincerely focused on people’s livelihoods. That optimism rings hollow given that the poll already reflected major setbacks for the ruling party, including controversies involving DP floor leader Kim Byung-kee and allegations tied to lawmaker Kang Sun-woo. Despite favorable conditions, the opposition failed to gain ground.Instead, internal discord deepened as the party became mired in disputes over its online message board, fueling factional conflict. By refusing to fully acknowledge Yoon’s missteps and continuing to look only to hard-line supporters, the leadership alienated centrist voters. That frustration was evident in remarks from sitting mayors. Oh said he hoped there would be no more statements defending martial law, while Park warned that elections cannot be won by relying solely on a hard core base.One silver lining for the PPP is that nearly 30 percent of respondents chose “no candidate,” “don’t know” or declined to answer. The sizable bloc of undecided voters suggests widespread disappointment with both camps. If the main opposition can present constructive alternatives and serve as a meaningful counterweight to the ruling party, it may yet recover relevance and create an opening for a turnaround. That is why Jang’s pledge, in the Year of the Horse, to move forward with “bone-crushing resolve” will be closely watched.6·3 지방선거를 5개월 앞둔 신년 여론조사에서 국민의힘이 주요 격전지에서 지지율 약세를 보이는 것으로 나타났다. 중앙일보가 케이스탯리서치에 의뢰해 실시한 가상 대결 여론조사에서 오세훈 서울시장은 더불어민주당의 신인급 후보인 정원오 성동구청장과 37%대 34%로 오차 범위 안에서 접전을 벌였고, 경기지사와 부산시장 가상 대결은 민주당 김동연 지사와 전재수 의원이 국민의힘 후보군에 오차 범위를 넘어 앞서는 것으로 나타났다. 국민의힘의 약세는 계엄 후 1년여간 윤석열 전 대통령과 절연하지 못하고 강성 지지층만 바라본 결과라는 분석이 유력하다. 오 시장이 어제 “국민의힘은 벼랑 끝에 서 있다”며 당 지도부의 사과와 반성을 촉구한 것도 여론 흐름이 심상치 않다고 봤기 때문일 것이다.특히 통일교 측으로부터 금품을 받은 혐의로 수사를 받는 전 의원이 악재에도 불구하고 가상 대결에서 1위를 차지한 것은 국민의힘으로선 뼈아픈 성적표다. 유권자들에게 제1 야당의 존재감을 전혀 보여주지 못하고 있다는 방증이기 때문이다. 국민의힘은 중도층 지지율에서도 오 시장이 정 구청장에게 32%대 38%로 뒤졌고, 박형준 부산시장은 전 의원에게 24%대 49%로 크게 밀렸다. 확장성을 전혀 보여주지 못하는 것이다.국민의힘 지도부는 외연 확장에 완전히 실패한 것으로 나타난 여론을 무겁게 받아들여야 한다. 말로만 변화를 외치고 이전의 모습에서 벗어나지 못한 장동혁 국민의힘 대표의 책임이 크다. 그런데도 장 대표는 “국민의 삶을 진심으로 돌보면 선거의 승리는 자연스럽게 따라올 것”이라는 근거 없는 자신감만 보인다. 게다가 신년 여론은 민주당 김병기 원내대표의 갑질 논란, 강선우 의원의 공천 헌금 의혹 등 여당의 대형 악재가 반영된 것이다. 야당의 무대가 열렸는데도 지지율을 높이지 못한 셈이다. 국민의힘은 오히려 당원 게시판 논란으로 계파 갈등을 키우고 자중지란에 빠졌다. 윤 전 대통령의 잘못을 인정하지 못하고 강성 지지층만 바라보는 지도부를 중도층은 외면했다. 오죽 답답하면 현직 시장들이 “계엄을 옹호하는 발언은 더는 나오지 않았으면 한다”(오세훈)거나 “강성 지지층만으로는 선거에서 못 이긴다”(박형준)는 하소연을 하겠는가.이번 여론조사에서 지지 후보 없음과 모름, 무응답이 30%에 이른다는 점이 국민의힘으로선 그나마 다행스러운 일이다. 여야 모두에 실망한 부동층이 여전히 두텁다는 얘기이기 때문이다. 여당의 독주에 맞서 건설적인 대안을 제시하고 균형을 잡아준다면 제1 야당의 존재감을 되찾을 수 있고 반전의 기회가 생길 수도 있다. 말의 해를 맞아 “뼈를 깎는 각오로 뛰겠다”는 장 대표의 향후 행보가 중요한 이유다.