The story of Orpheus, and the truth in our hearts (KOR)

The story of Orpheus, who loses his wife Eurydice, has long been one of the most frequently revisited subjects in the early history of opera. From Claudio Monteverdi’s “Orfeo” (1607), often described as the genre’s point of origin, to countless later works, composers have repeatedly returned to the same myth. Even in the film “Farinelli” (1994), which depicts the life of the legendary castrato Carlo Broschi, the opera his brother Riccardo is shown composing is none other than “Orfeo.”Why did Orpheus exert such a hold on early opera? The answer lies in the way his story captures the essence of the art form. Orpheus was the son of Calliope, the muse of epic poetry. From her, he learned verse and song. From Apollo, god of music, healing and the sun, he learned to play the lyre. He became a master musician, capable of calming wild beasts, fierce dragons and even the raging sea. These images symbolically express the lyrical power of art to tame what is violent and chaotic.Tragedy, however, defines Orpheus’s legend. One day, his wife Eurydice wandered into the forest and was bitten by a venomous snake, dying suddenly. Overcome with grief, Orpheus sang. His song was not one of accusation or protest. It carried instead the sorrow of loss, love that remained intact and an intense, complete immersion in feeling. It was the honest and unadorned expression of a human heart laid bare.According to the myth, Orpheus’s song moved not only animals and people in the forest but also the twelve Olympian gods and even Hades, ruler of the underworld, who wept upon hearing it. The episode suggests that genuine human emotion holds extraordinary power. Orpheus’s song thus became a symbol of all music grounded in sincerity rather than display.At its core, music is not about technique or ornamentation. It begins with truth drawn from close to the heart. The lyre Orpheus held near his chest gave rise, linguistically and conceptually, to lyric poetry and to the German art song, or Lied. Perhaps this year calls for reading more poetry and singing more songs, even if only to oneself. After all, the reason we return to poetry and music may be a shared desire to recover emotions that are honest and pure.아내 에우리디체를 잃은 오르페우스의 이야기는 초기 오페라의 역사에서 가장 즐겨 활용된 소재였다. 오페라 장르의 효시로 일컬어지는 몬테베르디의 ‘오르페오’(1607)를 비롯해 숱한 작곡가들이 같은 이야기에 곡을 붙였다. 전설적인 카스트라토(거세 남자 소프라노) 카를로 브로스키의 일대기를 다룬 영화 ‘파리넬리’에서 그의 형 리카르도가 쓰고 있었던 오페라 역시 ‘오르페오’다.왜 오르페우스 이야기였을까? 그가 오페라의 핵심을 말해주는 인물이기 때문이다. 오르페우스의 어머니는 서사시의 뮤즈인 칼리오페다. 그는 어머니로부터 시와 노래를, 음악과 의술의 신이자 태양신인 아폴론으로부터 악기 연주를 배웠다. 곧 음악의 명수가 된 오르페우스는 맹수나 용, 바다의 폭풍마저도 잠잠하게 만들었는데 이는 곧 사나운 것을 온화하게 만드는 예술의 서정적 힘을 상징적으로 나타낸 것이다.그런데 어느 날 그에게 비극이 닥쳐온다. 아내 에우리디체가 숲속에 산책을 나갔다가 독사에 물려 죽고 만 것이다. 그는 슬픔에 빠져 노래한다. 하지만 원망이나 탄원이 아니었다. 그저 상실의 슬픔과 사랑, 완전하고 깊은 몰입, 솔직하고도 순수한 인간의 마음이었다.오르페우스의 노래를 듣고는 숲의 온 짐승과 사람들, 올림포스의 열두 신과 명부의 왕 하데스마저 눈물을 흘렸다는 것은 곧 인간의 진실된 감정이 강력한 힘을 가지고 있음을 말해준다. 오르페우스의 노래는 그렇게 진정성 있는 모든 음악의 상징이 되었다.음악의 본질은 기교나 화려함이 아니다. 가슴 가까이에서 나오는 진실함이다. 오르페우스가 제 심장 가까이에 품었던 수금 리라는 오늘날 서정시(영어의 ‘리릭’)나 가곡(독일어의 ‘리트’)의 어원이 되었다. 올해는 시를 좀 더 읽고, 나 자신에게 노래도 좀 더 불러주자. 우리가 시와 음악을 벗하는 이유는 결국 진실되고 순수한 감정을 되찾고 싶어서가 아닐까?