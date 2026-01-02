 BTS' 'Run BTS' reclaims top spot on iTunes in 61 countries
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

BTS' 'Run BTS' reclaims top spot on iTunes in 61 countries

Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 10:15
Boy band BTS [BIGHIT MUSIC]

Boy band BTS [BIGHIT MUSIC]

 
K-pop supergroup BTS' 2022 track "Run BTS" has climbed back to the top of iTunes' charts in 61 countries and regions amid anticipation for the band's upcoming March comeback, the group's label BigHit Music said Friday.
 
The track off the septet's anthology album "Proof" hit No. 1 on the music service's Top Songs charts in countries including Brazil, Finland, Mexico and Greece as of 6 a.m., the agency said.
 

Related Article

 
BigHit Music credited the song's resurgence to members of the group's global fandom known as ARMY, who began streaming the track en masse to mark the start of the new year and to celebrate the group's announced return.
 
Released in June 2022, "Run BTS" highlights the group's signature energy and team spirit, expressing its resolve to continue running together while encouraging one another.
 
BigHit said ARMY's renewed streaming push reflects their wish to "run alongside" all seven members as the group prepares to release a new album on March 20 and launch a major world tour.

Yonhap
tags bts run bts

More in K-pop

Man who broke into Nana's home accuses actor of attempted murder, assault

Wanna One to reunite on new reality TV show

Former Big Bang member T.O.P to return as solo artist

BTS' 'Run BTS' reclaims top spot on iTunes in 61 countries

BZ-Boys member Choi Tae-woong denies elementary school bullying allegations

Related Stories

BTS tops Billboard 200 albums chart with 'Proof'

Love Yourself: Life Insurance

BTS's new album 'Proof' to drop June 10

BTS gets 'Permission to dance' on Grammy stage again

American department store chain Nordstrom starts selling BTS merch

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)