BTS' 'Run BTS' reclaims top spot on iTunes in 61 countries

K-pop supergroup BTS' 2022 track "Run BTS" has climbed back to the top of iTunes' charts in 61 countries and regions amid anticipation for the band's upcoming March comeback, the group's label BigHit Music said Friday.The track off the septet's anthology album "Proof" hit No. 1 on the music service's Top Songs charts in countries including Brazil, Finland, Mexico and Greece as of 6 a.m., the agency said.BigHit Music credited the song's resurgence to members of the group's global fandom known as ARMY, who began streaming the track en masse to mark the start of the new year and to celebrate the group's announced return.Released in June 2022, "Run BTS" highlights the group's signature energy and team spirit, expressing its resolve to continue running together while encouraging one another.BigHit said ARMY's renewed streaming push reflects their wish to "run alongside" all seven members as the group prepares to release a new album on March 20 and launch a major world tour.Yonhap