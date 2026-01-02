 ITZY's world tour to take place across 9 regions with 12 shows
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

ITZY's world tour to take place across 9 regions with 12 shows

Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 14:40
Girl group ITZY [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group ITZY [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Girl group ITZY’s upcoming world tour “Tunnel Vision” will kick off with 12 concerts in nine regions, with more shows to be added later, agency JYP Entertainment said Friday.
 
After commencing the tour in Korea at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, from Feb. 13 to 15, the group will perform in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand and the Philippines through July.
 

Related Article

Poster depicting dates for ITZY's world tour ″Tunnel Vision″ [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Poster depicting dates for ITZY's world tour ″Tunnel Vision″ [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
ITZY will hold shows in Melbourne, Australia, on April 17; Sydney on April 19; Auckland, New Zealand, on April 22; Tokyo from May 9 to 10; Hong Kong on June 20; Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on June 27; Bangkok on July 7 and Manila on July 11.
 
The Seoul concert on Feb. 15 will be livestreamed as a paid event on the Beyond LIVE platform.
 
“Tunnel Vision” is ITZY’s third world tour overall, following the “Born to Be” tour, held 18 months ago. The tour is named after the group’s recent EP of the same name released in November 2025.
 
ITZY debuted in 2019 with the song “Dalla Dalla.” The quintet, comprising Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna, is best known for songs like “Icy” (2019), “Not Shy” (2020), “Sneakers” (2022) and “Girls Will Be Girls.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags itzy world tour concert jyp entertainment

More in K-pop

Oneus's RBW contract set to end next month but band will continue

Young Posse to release new single at end of January

ITZY's world tour to take place across 9 regions with 12 shows

Man who broke into Nana's home accuses actor of attempted murder, assault

Wanna One to reunite on new reality TV show

Related Stories

ITZY unveils 'Born To Be' tour dates with February opener in Seoul

Girl group NMIXX to kick off 1st world tour next month

ITZY to drop new album in January, begin world tour in February

For ITZY's fivesome, 'Girls Will Be Girls' even after six years

ITZY to release new Japanese single 'Algorhythm' next month

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)