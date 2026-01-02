ITZY's world tour to take place across 9 regions with 12 shows
Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 14:40
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Girl group ITZY’s upcoming world tour “Tunnel Vision” will kick off with 12 concerts in nine regions, with more shows to be added later, agency JYP Entertainment said Friday.
After commencing the tour in Korea at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Songpa District, southern Seoul, from Feb. 13 to 15, the group will perform in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand and the Philippines through July.
ITZY will hold shows in Melbourne, Australia, on April 17; Sydney on April 19; Auckland, New Zealand, on April 22; Tokyo from May 9 to 10; Hong Kong on June 20; Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on June 27; Bangkok on July 7 and Manila on July 11.
The Seoul concert on Feb. 15 will be livestreamed as a paid event on the Beyond LIVE platform.
“Tunnel Vision” is ITZY’s third world tour overall, following the “Born to Be” tour, held 18 months ago. The tour is named after the group’s recent EP of the same name released in November 2025.
ITZY debuted in 2019 with the song “Dalla Dalla.” The quintet, comprising Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna, is best known for songs like “Icy” (2019), “Not Shy” (2020), “Sneakers” (2022) and “Girls Will Be Girls.”
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)