 Oneus's RBW contract set to end next month but band will continue
Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 14:46
Boy band Oneus. Member Seoho, who is absent from this photo, is currently performing his mandatory military service. [RBW]

Boy band Oneus’s contract with RBW is set to end at the end of February, its agency said Friday.
 
“The company has discussed long and hard with the members of Oneus about the band’s future,” RBW said in a press release. “Oneus will conclude its official activities under RBW after the release of a new album and promotional activities scheduled for this month.”
 

Oneus will remain a band even after the contract ends, although a new agency has not been announced.
 
The agency said it would “actively support” the band in its future activities.
 
Oneus debuted in 2019 with the EP “Light Us.” The quintet — comprising members Seoho, Leedo, Keonhee, Hwanwoong and Xion — has released songs like “Twilight” (2019), “No Diggity” (2021), “Erase Me” (2023) and “IKUK” (2025).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
